3 key passes, 3 interceptions: This Ipswich Town man excelled in club’s latest outing

Ipswich Town would have been hoping to secure all three points in last Friday’s showdown with Fleetwood Town at Portman Road.

However, despite taking the lead in the opening stages of this particular fixture, the Blues were unable to extend their advantage following the break and eventually conceded in stoppage-time.

Before Cain Hayes netted a deflected equaliser for Fleetwood, Ipswich were on course to move above Plymouth Argyle in the league standings as Steven Schumacher’s side suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Port Vale.

Currently second in third-tier, the Blues will be looking to get back to winning ways when they host Peterborough United this weekend.

One of the individuals who is expected to start for Ipswich in this upcoming fixture is Leif Davis who produced a promising performance against Fleetwood.

Here, using statistics gathered from Sofascore, we have decided to take a closer look at Davis’ latest display for Ipswich…

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna decided to hand Davis his 19th league start of the season in this particular fixture.

The former Leeds United man went on to illustrate his abundance of talent against Fleetwood as he excelled at left-back.

Before being substituted in the 87th minute, Davis managed to provide three key passes for his team-mates while he also completed four successful crosses.

Unfortunately for the club’s supporters, none of the chances that Davis created resulted in goals.

However, when you consider that the 22-year-old has produced six assists this season, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he regularly adds to this tally if he replicates the performance he produced against Fleetwood in the club’s upcoming fixtures.

Heavily involved in the game, Davis recorded 85 touches of the ball on Friday and was also fouled on three occasions by the opposition.

Particularly impressive in a defensive sense, Davis made two tackles and three interceptions in this aforementioned clash.

Just before he was withdrawn by McKenna, the defender managed to produce a goal line clearance to prevent Fleetwood from scoring.

Davis also won a total of 12 of the 14 duels that he participated in against the Cod Army.

One of the areas that the left-back will be keen to improve upon in Saturday’s meeting with Peterborough is his distribution.

Only 26 of the 44 passes that he attempted in Ipswich’s latest league fixture were successful.

In terms of his overall display, Davis recorded a superb Sofascore match rating of 8.50 as he once again demonstrated that he is more than capable of delivering the goods in the third-tier.