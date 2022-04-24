3 key passes, 29 touches: This Middlesbrough man delivered an impressive display against Swansea

After suffering a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Huddersfield Town earlier this month, Middlesbrough would have been hoping to get back to winning ways in yesterday’s showdown with Swansea City.

However, despite taking the lead in this particular fixture, Boro were forced to settle for a point on their travels.

Riley McGree opened the scoring for Middlesbrough at the Swansea.com Stadium in the second-half as he fired a deflected effort past goalkeeper Andy Fisher.

Boro’s joy was short-lived as Swansea immediately levelled proceedings via a goal from Michael Obafemi.

As a result of this draw, Middlesbrough now find themselves five points adrift of the play-off places in the Championship with three games left to play this season.

Whereas some of Boro’s players failed to impress on Saturday, McGree was a notable exception.

Here, using statistics gathered from SofaScore, we have decided to take a closer look at the Australia international’s performance against Swansea…

Selected to play in the heart of midfield by Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder, McGree illustrated some real signs of promise in this position alongside Marcus Tavernier and Jonny Howson.

Despite only having 29 touches of the ball against Swansea, McGree still managed to provide three key passes.

Unfortunately for McGree, his team-mates were unable to convert these passes into goals.

Duncan Watmore really should have done better after being teed up by the 23-year-old in the first-half as he fired an effort wide of the post.

During the closing stages of the game, McGree played a superb lobbed ball through to Aaron Connolly who hit the post.

If the midfielder continues to create chances in the club’s remaining three league fixtures, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he registers some assists.

Although McGree’s effort was helped into the back of the net by a deflection on Saturday, he certainly didn’t hesitate when he received the ball as he benefitted from taking the opportunity to try his luck from outside of the area.

McGree has now scored four goals at this level during his career and will be keen to add to this tally between now and the end of the term.

Whereas the former Birmingham City loanee did complete two successful dribbles against the Jacks, he only managed to win 50% (3 out of 6) of his ground duels.

The midfielder will certainly be looking to improve this particular aspect of his game under the guidance of Wilder as he aims to make strides in terms of his development.

Having recorded an impressive SofaScore rating of 7.8 in his side’s meeting with Swansea, it will be intriguing to see whether McGree is able to deliver another eye-catching performance against Cardiff City on Wednesday.