3 Kenny Jackett replacements Leyton Orient should consider

Kenny Jackett was relieved of his duties by Leyton Orient after Tuesday evening’s 2-0 defeat at home to Bristol Rovers has the club just five points above the relegation zone.

Matt Harrold has stepped into the dugout in the short term as the O’s prepare to host Carlisle United in an enormous game on Saturday.

Paul Simpson has come in at Carlisle today after Keith Millen was dismissed this morning.

Orient had been in and around the play-off places for the majority of the first half of the season, but a recent barren run now has them worrying about their position in the fourth tier.

After a run of eight defeats and two draws the club hierarchy will be looking at their options for a new manager to keep them up in the short term, and then to re-engage in a promotion push in 2022/23.

Here, we have taken a look at three potential Jackett replacements that Orient should consider…

Luke Garrard

Luke Garrard would certainly be an appointment that Orient supporters would be enthusiastic about.

The 36-year-old has done a tremendous job with Boreham Wood since 2015 and most recently oversaw and incredible FA Cup triumph in beating Bournemouth 1-0 in the FA Cup.

Wood have also knocked out AFC Wimbledon in the competition and look forward to a trip to Everton in the fifth round.

With games in hand on their side, Wood will also be confident of pushing for the National League’s sole automatic promotion spot and should at least hold on for a play-off place.

It is fairly local to Orient and therefore could suit both parties.

Derek Adams

Derek Adams was recently dismissed by Bradford City and is the bookies’ favourite for the vacant Morecambe manager role.

However, Orient are arguably a club with more potential that could offer a longer term project to Adams.

The Scotsman achieved a remarkable promotion via the play-offs with the Shrimps in League Two last season and would be confident of replicating that with the O’s.

Steve Evans

Possibly a less popular choice but Evans would arrive with a bulletproof CV of achieving success more or less everywhere he has been in recent years.

Evans took Crawley from the National League to the verge of promotion to League One, led Rotherham United from League Two to Championship survival, had Mansfield Town close to promotion in the fourth tier and was overperforming as a top half side in League One with Gillingham until this season.

His style of play and touchline antics rub some people up the wrong way, but Evans has been a hugely successful manager in the EFL in the last decade.