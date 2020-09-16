3 Kayden Jackson alternatives that Birmingham City could consider

Birmingham City will be looking to build on their 1-0 victory over Brentford last weekend in the coming weeks in the Sky Bet Championship, as Aitor Karanka looks to give his new supporters something to shout about.

The Blues have certainly done some good business in the window so far but it does sound as though they are not done just yet with rumours continuing to do the rounds.

With that in mind, then, it’ll be of interest to supporters to see Kayden Jackson being linked with the club but, if they are not successful, what similar players could they potentially be wise to look at?

We weigh up three more…

Macauley Bonne

Bonne has a lot of traits the Blues would like.

He works incredibly hard, can play in a two up front or alone by himself and has an eye for goal, with him starting League One in good form for the Addicks.

Charlton will be eager to keep hold of him, of course, but a big enough offer might end up having to be accepted, particularly if they do not get their take over sorted soon.

Sam Surridge

Surridge knows this level having been at Swansea City.

Currently with Bournemouth, the Cherries may fight to keep hold of him with the likes of Callum Wilson leaving but, at the same time, Dominic Solanke started the league game against Blackburn at the weekend.

If Jason Tindall cannot guarantee him minutes in the Championship, Birmingham should consider a move – it’s one to monitor for sure right now.

Conor Chaplin

Chaplin is an important figure at Barnsley but Blues will feel that they can offer him a chance at a potential play-off challenge this season, that is what they will be trying to aim for this year.

He’s a busy attacker that doesn’t give defenders a moment of peace and that, alongside the likes of Lukas Jutkiewicz or Scott Hogan, if he joins, could well be a welcome sight for Blues fans and a headache for opposing defences.

