3 Josh Windass replacements Sheffield Wednesday should consider if 28-year-old departs this summer

It is set to be a big summer for Sheffield Wednesday, with the Owls hopeful of being lucky a second time around in League One.

Edged out in the play-off semi-final to eventual victors Sunderland, Darren Moore will be striving to taste promotion when the new season gets underway.

One intriguing development of this January transfer window is the immediate future of Josh Windass, with Argentinian club Atletico Talleres tabling a £1 million bid for the 28-year-old.

Here, we take a look at three Windass replacements that the Owls should consider if he is to leave Hillsborough this summer…

Cole Stockton

Cole Stockton enjoyed an excellent 2021/22 campaign as a talismanic figure at Morecambe, netting 23 times in 44 league appearances during the Shrimps’ first season in England’s third tier.

Should Wednesday set their sights on the prolific forward, then they will face a battle for his services, with Peterborough United, Preston North End and Portsmouth all interested.

A natural goalscorer, with the ability to hold the ball up, link the play and run in behind, Stockton ticks a lot of boxes.

Jonson Clarke-Harris

Jonson Clarke-Harris enjoyed an incredible campaign the last time he was in the third-tier, and with Posh back in the third-tier, Wednesday’s superior finances could lure the forward away from the Weston Homes Stadium.

Another with a knack for scoring goals, he too has levels of physicality and athleticism that allow him to dominate duels against his opposition.

Clarke-Harris could attract interest from the higher division but he is certainly someone that the Owls should at least consider, especially if they demand a sizeable enough fee for Windass.

James Collins

Like Clarke-Harris, James Collins won League One’s golden boot the last time he was in League One with Luton Town, with the experienced forward seeing limited game time at Cardiff City.

Dropping down the pecking order at the Cardiff City Stadium under Steve Morison, it remains to be seen what the future has in store for the Irish international.

A physical front man with excellent levels of fitness and desire, he could be a strong addition back in League One with the Owls.