3 Josh Magennis replacements that Hull City should consider

Hull City are going to need to bring in some fresh faces in attack before the month is out, with the Tigers having sold one of their main forward talents in Josh Magennis.

The striker has joined Wigan Athletic in League One and it means the club are now even shorter on options upfront.

If they suddenly have to start dealing with injuries in that area, then they could be in trouble.

With the funds from his sale though and with the side set to be taken over, there should surely be some money in the coffers to bring in some new reinforcements though.

Whilst their budget might not be huge, they should still be able to find either a diamond in the rough or a solid player that they can bring in to bulk up their forward line. But who could they turn to in this window?

1. Michael Smith – Rotherham

The first name on the list is one that will be familiar to many – and it means that Hull wouldn’t have to look too far for a replacement if they brought him in.

Smith is in the form of his life right now and his stock has arguably never been higher. He’s already had interest in his services from higher up the pyramid and the Tigers should certainly throw their names into the mix now that they need a new forward.

Smith is one of the best goalscorers in League One right now and he would no doubt relish the chance to test himself again in the second tier. Hull need someone who can contribute at least a fair amount of goals and with the way the forward is playing right now, there is no reason why he couldn’t.

He’d also arguably get in the team right away – so that’s another selling point for the player. The only potential stumbling block is the transfer fee, with the Millers potentially asking for as much as seven-figures for his services while he is performing so well at the moment.

Quiz: Which club did Hull City sign these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28 Andrew Robertson? Aberdeen Dundee United Rangers Hearts

2. Makhtar Gueye – KV Oostende

If Hull want to push the boat out a bit more – and have the money to be able to spend on the player – then they should look at Gueye.

The striker is currently plying his trade in Belgium for KV Oostende and despite the fact his side aren’t near the top of the division, he is doing superbly in front of goal. With 11 goals in just 20 games, he has one of the best records in the entire league so far and he managed another 12 last year – showing that this prolificness is certainly no blip.

The thing with Gueye though is that he is likely to command a fairly sizeable fee and it’ll be at least seven-figures. If Hull’s new owners are willing to splash the cash though, then Gueye could be a shrewd addition.

He’s only young too – so there is also the potential for him be sold on later down the line for an even bigger fee.

3. Regan Charles-Cook – Ross County

If Hull want merely another body in attack that can contribute a few goals rather than someone to lead the line, then Regan Charles-Cook could be a decent enough move.

Charles-Cook is not a like for like replacement with Magennis. Instead, the player features on either wing and would provide more creativity for the Tigers up top and could allow another player to go more centrally in the second half of the season.

The player is performing solidly in Scotland right now and is his current team’s highest goalscorer this season so far. He’s also played in England before too, so has experience of how to handle EFL football on a regular basis.

He managed seven goals in 21 League One appearances previously and while that doesn’t seem like a high amount, consider his position. Charles-Cook is more of a winger than a forward, so he provides a lot more than just a goal threat.

If they don’t want an exact replacement and would like to add another face to their forward line – and would be willing to move one of their other wide players more central – then he could be their man.