3 Josh Brownhill replacements Burnley should consider as Everton and Leeds circle

Suffering relegation to the Championship last time out, new Burnley boss Vincent Kompany had a job on his hands to keep the core of the squad together.

With Nick Pope already leaving, with James Tarkowski and Ben Mee looking set to depart, there is also interest in the likes of Dwight McNeil and Maxwel Cornet.

One of the latest rumours regarding a potential outgoing is Josh Brownhill, with Everton, Leeds United and Leicester City casting eyes over the 26-year-old.

Here, we take a look at three Brownhill replacements that the Clarets could consider if he does depart this summer…

Ben Wiles

Fitting the seemingly new, more youthful recruitment strategy that is in place at Burnley, Ben Wiles is certainly someone who could add value at Turf Moor.

The Clarets have been linked with a move for the 23-year-old, after playing an integral role in Rotherham United’s promotion from League One.

A technically-gifted left-footed central midfielder, who has proven to be able to operate in a holding role, slightly more advanced or anywhere on the left, Wiles would be an excellent addition if Brownhill departs.

Robert Snodgrass

Still possessing evident quality, as displayed during his stint with Luton Town last season, the 34-year-old is currently considering his options ahead of the new season.

Of course, he is not someone that meets the more youthful approach that is seemingly in place at Turf Moor as things stand, Burnley are set to lose a lot of experience this summer and could look to balance their newfound strategy with a character like Snodgrass.

It would be no real surprise if Snodgrass is currently being monitored by lots of Championship clubs.

Han-Noah Massengo

If Brownhill is to depart, and generates a handsome enough fee, then Han-Noah Massengo could be targeted by Kompany and Co.

Ticking a lot of boxes when regarding what the new Burnley boss is hoping to do at Turf Moor, Massengo would be a top addition, especially when considering the higher level interest he has attracted throughout the campaign.

An exciting technician, who is also relentless and intelligent out of possession, a move for the 20-year-old would make sense if Brownhill heads immediately back to the Premier League.