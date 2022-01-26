3 Josh Bowler alternatives Nottingham Forest should consider as January deadline looms

Time is running out for Nottingham Forest to sign Josh Bowler from Blackpool with the transfer window coming to its conclusion on Monday.

LancsLive have suggested that the Reds have not come close to the Tangerines’ valuation of Bowler and therefore they may need to consider their options with just five days remaining to act.

Brentford are not giving up in their pursuit of Brennan Johnson, but if the 20-year-old does stay at the City Ground for the rest of the season the Reds may not need to bring in another attacking player.

Here, we have taken a look at three Josh Bowler alternatives Nottingham Forest should consider with the deadline approaching…

Jed Wallace

Forest’s interest in the Wallace has been well documented this month with the Lions keen to not lose the player for free in the summer.

Will Unwin revealed that talks had stalled between the two clubs earlier this week, but with a potential place in the Premier League at stake, you cannot write anything off approaching deadline day.

Wallace is better prepared to be involved in a second tier play-off charge than Bowler having consistently been one of the best creative players in the division over the last few years.

In combination with the likes of Philip Zinckernagel and Lewis Grabban, Wallace could take his game to new heights.

Scott Twine

Earlier on in the window it was reported that Forest were monitoring Scott Twine of Milton Keynes Dons.

The Dons too are involved in a promotion race and will be desperate to hold onto one of their prized assets, but money talks and an immediate step up a division could be an attractive proposition for the 22-year-old.

They are very different players, but in terms of his profile and potential, Twine would be the more like for like replacement for Johnson, if Josh Bowler is no longer an option.

This would be a bit of a project and not necessarily a player ready to hit the ground running in the Championship.

However, if his rapid rise from League Two to the top of League One is anything to go by, Twine does have the ability to adapt to life in the second tier and he could thrive under Cooper, who of course has a great reputation of improving younger players.

Cauley Woodrow

A left field shout.

There is no way someone of Woodrow’s quality should be playing in League One next season.

That is where Barnsley are destined to be sadly having won just twice in the league all season.

The 27-year-old enters the final year of his contract next season and therefore his transfer value is depreciating.

The versatile forward could certainly contribute for Forest in the attacking third and go on to be a longer term successor to Lewis Grabban.

Woodrow and Barnsley present quite a unique situation, with it looking abundantly clear that they will be relegated, Forest can avoid heavy competition for some of their best players by acting now rather than waiting until the summer.

The 27-year-old’s versatility could also help by adding competition for places in a variety of attacking roles at the City Ground.