3 Jordan Gabriel alternatives Burnley should consider if unable to strike deal with Blackpool

Burnley have seemingly hit a barrier in their pursuit of Blackpool defender Jordan Gabriel, with the valuations of the defender at polar opposite sides of the spectrum.

A report from Alan Nixon has suggested that the Clarets have tabled a £750,000 bid for the former Nottingham Forest defender, however, the Seasiders value him at £3 million.

It remains to be seen if the two teams can meet in the middle, or if Vincent Kompany will direct his search elsewhere.

Here, we take a look at three right-back options that Kompany and Co. should consider if they are to end their Gabriel pursuit…

Marlon Fossey

Enjoying a productive loan spell with Bolton Wanderers last season, Marlon Fossey could thrive in the Championship if he is given the chance ahead of the new campaign.

The full-back, who has since returned to parent club Fulham, has generated lots of interest from the second tier, with Burnley one of the most appealing clubs in the Championship for young players at present.

It would be difficult for the Clarets to strike a permanent deal for Fossey, however, a loan move would certainly be worthwhile.

Regan Poole

Regan Poole is another full-back on the more youthful side of the scales but has gained lots of experience within the EFL at Lincoln City.

The right-back is as competent going forward as he is defensively, providing an excellent service both ways.

He also has excellent levels of versatility, and whilst he can operate as a wing-back if required to, he can also slot in as a right-sided centre-back.

The 24-year-old won Lincoln’s Player of the Season last time out and was a vital part of the Michael Appleton era.

Wes Burns

Wes Burns proved to be one of the best players in League One last time out and it is a shock that second-tier interest has not surfaced this summer.

An excellent ball carrier, with bags of pace and trickery, he also has excellent final product, with the 27-year-old netting 12 goals and registering a further seven assists last time out.

Given his importance at Ipswich, and the fact that the Tractor Boys will be confident that promotion can be won during the upcoming campaign, they are likely to hold a sizeable valuation.