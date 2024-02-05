Highlights Blackburn Rovers are in a challenging position, currently 18th in the Championship table after failing to win in their last eight league games.

Blackburn Rovers find themselves in a challenging position, and as a result, there are questions regarding Jon Dahl Tomasson.

The Lancashire side have failed to win in their last eight league games, which has seen them plummet to 18th in the Championship table. Their last two league games have been against relegation-threatened sides, QPR and Huddersfield Town, but just one point from a possible six was picked up, despite being at home for both fixtures.

Blackburn must turn things around very quickly before they are dragged even further into the relegation fight. Whether this leads to the departure of Jon Dahl Tomasson, we are yet to find out, but there will undoubtedly be some pressure on his shoulders.

Following his side's defeat to QPR on the weekend, Tomasson confirmed that he was willing to leave the club in the summer after the club's transfer budget took a cut. It was also revealed that it was a 'club decision' for the boss to be absent from Friday's pre-match press conference.

The signs are certainly there that suggest that Tomasson could depart before the end of the season, so with that in mind, Football League World has picked out three managerial alternatives that the club could consider.

1 Sabri Lamouchi

Most recently at Cardiff City, Lamouchi would be a strong appointment for any club in the bottom half of the Championship. Although he only spent four months with Cardiff, he managed to steer the club clear of the drop zone at the end of the season, which is something Blackburn will be looking for if results stay the way they have been in recent weeks.

His 2019/20 season with Nottingham Forest was strong as he guided the club to a 7th-place finish, despite being inside the play-off positions for a large portion of the season.

The Frenchman won two Championship Manager of the Month awards during his time at the City Ground, and the side's 7th-place finish was the club's highest finish for eight seasons.

Lamouchi has previously been criticised for his defensive and 'negative' football, but if Blackburn need anything at the moment, it is defensive stability. The side currently have the worst defensive record in the league, but Lamouchi would look to make them a tough side to break down.

2 John Eustace

Eustace started the season on a high note with Birmingham City, having picked up 18 points from 11 games, and leading the side to 6th place in the league. He was soon unfairly relieved of his duties though, making way for Wayne Rooney who hugely struggled as the Blues boss.

The 44-year-old has since been out of work, and would be a solid appointment for many Championship sides, including Blackburn Rovers. He has already briefly proved that he can take a side to the top end of the table, and with the backing of the club and supporters, he would love the opportunity to further prove himself in the division.

Last season was his first in senior management, and despite Birmingham being one of the favourites for relegation, he led the Blues to a 17th-placed finish.

3 Michael Duff

Duff began the season in charge of Swansea City, and although he had a tough time in South Wales, he may be looking for another Championship role to prove himself in the second tier.

The Northern Irishman has already proved himself in the fourth and third tier, having won the League Two title with Cheltenham Town and leading Barnsley to the League One play-off final last season, before falling short to Sheffield Wednesday.

He has obvious qualities that make him a winner, he will just require time in the second tier to get to know his players and build an identity. Additionally, he was a centre-back in his playing days, so he may be able to sort out Blackburn's clear defensive issues.