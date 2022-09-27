3 John Egan replacements Sheffield United should consider if Leeds or West Ham move for 29-year-old

Sheffield United have made an excellent start to the new Championship season and sit top of the second tier pile after 10 matches.

The Blades have accumulated 23 points thus far and are unbeaten since the opening day of the season, keeping four successive clean sheets going into the international break.

Whilst a lot of attention will be placed on the performances of the likes of Iliman Ndiaye and Oli McBurnie, Anel Ahmedhodzic and John Egan have also been fantastic.

However, January could prove to be a testing time for the Blades, with Egan a target at West Ham, whilst it remains to be seen if Leeds United have retained interest.

Here, we take a look at three Egan replacements for if the 29-year-old secures a move away from Bramall Lane when January comes around…

Ben Wilmot

A player with excellent levels of maturity, and good experience behind him, Stoke City defender Ben Wilmot has all the desired attributes to thrive at the top end of the Championship.

The 22-year-old has proven to possess the defensive acumen to justify a move to a club hoping to secure promotion to the Premier League, whilst he is also an excellent ball carrier.

Wilmot would not come cheap but if they are to regenerate a handsome enough fee for Egan’s departure, then the young defender will could emerge as a target.

Reece Burke

Reece Burke is another top Championship centre-back who the Blades could cast their eyes over with both the future and the here and now in mind.

Dominant both on the ground and in the air, the 26-year-old is also very intelligent and reads the game very well.

The Luton Town man also carries the ball with ability and purpose and looks to get involved in an attacking sense when it is safe to do so.

Christian Burgess

If setting their sights on a player who would be at the same stage of his career as Egan, then Union SG central defender Christian Burgess is a player they could consider.

Being an integral part of the club’s rise over the last couple of seasons, Burgess has accumulated plenty of experience in European competitions during the early stages of this campaign.

Defensively resilient, comfortable in possession and a commanding figure, he ticks a lot of boxes when considering a possible Egan replacement.