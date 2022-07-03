3 Joel Piroe alternatives Watford should consider after Swansea’s stance is revealed

One of Swansea City’s main assets this summer, the immediate future of Joel Piroe is yet to play out.

The 22-year-old, who arrived from PSV Eindhoven at the start of last season, enjoyed an excellent debut campaign in England’s second-tier, netting 21 times in the Championship.

Watford and Leicester City have been credited with an interest in the Swansea front man in the early stages of this summer, with Piroe’s immediate future yet to be determined.

The latest development in Piroe’s future is that the Swans are not prepared to let both Flynn Downes and the Dutchman to depart during this window, with the race seemingly hotting up for the midfielder.

Here, we take a look at three Joel Piroe alternatives that Watford should consider following this latest update…

Jonson Clarke-Harris

Watford have been linked with a move for Peterborough United’s Jonson Clarke-Harris, as per a report from journalist Alan Nixon.

Suffering relegation with his Peterborough side last time out, Clarke-Harris netted 12 times in the Championship, ending the campaign in strong form.

A physical forward who links the play well, he has proven over the last couple of seasons at the Weston Homes Stadium that he has a knack for scoring goals, scoring 31 during the previous campaign.

Cameron Archer

Likely to be a situation that will play out nearer the end of the transfer window, the exciting talent that is Cameron Archer is likely to continue attracting second-tier interest.

The Aston Villa forward enjoyed a productive loan spell with Preston North End last season, and if allowed to embark on another loan spell, Watford should position themselves well.

A pacey, dynamic striker, who has shown good levels of maturity and attacking intelligence in his short career thus far, Archer is someone who could help Watford in what is expected to be a push for promotion.

Viktor Gyokeres

If prepared to test Swansea’s resolve in regards to their interest in Piroe, then they may also show interest in Coventry City’s Viktor Gyokeres.

The athletic and powerful forward enjoyed an excellent campaign with the Sky Blues last season and whilst the Midlands club might be reluctant to sell, a hefty sum of money that could be used to strengthen different areas within the side could tempt them.

A player showing excellent ability in the here and now, he also has an extremely high potential that would justify Watford splashing the cash.