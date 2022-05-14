3 Joe Allen alternatives Swansea City should consider if Fulham or Bournemouth secure his signature

Swansea City are interested in a summer move for Stoke City captain Joe Allen, with the 32-year-old’s contract at the Bet 365 Stadium about to expire.

However, a report from Wales Online claims that Fulham and Bournemouth are providing Premier League competition for the Welsh international.

The same report states that four Spanish clubs are after the 32-year-old’s services, further limiting Swansea’s chances of striking a deal with their academy graduate.

With there also being uncertainty regarding Flynn Downes’ Swansea future, given that Leeds United could make a move if the Whites lose Kalvin Phillips, we take a look at three Joe Allen alternatives for the Swans to consider…

Panutche Camara

With Panutche Camara not looking any closer to signing a new extension at Plymouth Argyle, the League One outfit have decided to place the 25-year-old on the transfer list.

Camara, who attracted lots of interest during the 2021/22 campaign, looks like he will be playing Championship football next season, with Swansea representing a good option.

A technically gifted midfield operator, he is also a relentless presser and possesses the athleticism required to make the step up with ease.

Quiz: 24 facts every Swansea City supporter should know about their club – Can you score full marks?

1 of 24 When was Swansea founded? 1892 1902 1912 1922

Cameron Brannagan

Cameron Brannagan is another League One player who deserves a shot at Championship football, with the exciting ball-playing midfielder excelling with Oxford United this season.

A class act in possession, he possesses the qualities required to break down defences and chip in with goal contributions.

The Swans would have to battle with a whole host of second-tier outfits if they were to make a move for the exciting midfielder.

Andy Rinomhota

Andy Rinomhota would be an excellent addition at most Championship clubs, with the 25-year-old impressing at reading over the years.

Seeing his contract expire at the Select Car Leasing Stadium next month, Rinomhota would be a smart, cost-effective signing in South Wales.

Another who meet the Swans’ high-demands when it comes to possessing technical ability, he is also an athletic and gritty midfielder who does not intend to give the opposition a moment’s peace.