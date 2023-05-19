Charlton Athletic may have failed one of the golden rules of football after this season - never fall in love with a loan player.

The captivating displays Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has put on show this season has left fans of the Addicks marvelling; the youngster has been one of their shining lights in an altogether underwhelming season.

Joining the club when he was 19, after two appearances for Palace at the start of last season, Rak-Sakyi went about his temporary spell in superb fashion with 15 goals in just 43 league games - an incredible tally from out wide.

Charlton fans would undoubtedly do anything they could to keep him at The Valley for another season, though that was always going to be a tough test for their Player of the Season.

And, with Palace boss Roy Hodgson announcing that he would be returning to Selhurst Park, Charlton gaffer Dean Holden must now source a replacement for the gap he has left. Here are 3 replacements for the Southwark-born talent.

Malcolm Ebiowei

Ebiowei is another Palace youth player that has a potentially huge future in the game - and he proved as such whilst on loan at Hull City this season.

Having played for Chelsea, Arsenal and Rangers, Ebiowei found himself in Derby County's first-team, featuring in the Rams' first team 16 times last season and even scoring his first senior goal at Blackpool towards the end of the season.

Crystal Palace snapped him up, and like Rak-Sakyi, featured a couple of times at the start of the season. It was to no avail; the plethora of attacking talent in the Palace ranks such as Michael Olise, Wilfried Zaha and Ebere Eze were simply too good for him to make a dent. A loan spell in Yorkshire transpired, and whilst Ebiowei did well, he may need a season in League One to develop himself as a star player before making tracks into the Palace first-team.

The two clubs will likely have forged a good relationship as a result of Rak-Sakyi's loan spell, and that could work in Dean Holden's favour.

Omari Hutchinson

Hutchinson, like many before him, made the cross-capital divide last summer after swapping Stamford Bridge for the Emirates Stadium.

The Jamaican international rose to prominence throughout social media circles after consistent clips of superb performances in the Hale End and London Colney academies went viral, with many wondering if he would become a Premier League star in the future.

Of course, the array of wing talent that Chelsea possess means that it may be years into the future that Hutchinson gets his chance, especially under Mauricio Pochettino - and a small trip across London could do wonders for the skillful winger.

His diminutive frame means he will take to the men's game and come back with vast experience in the professional game - again, perhaps ready to take on the Premier League.

Kwadwo Baah

Baah's unusual career actually had him making his debut in League One.

Having been born in Germany, he moved to south London, where he was picked up by Palace at the age of 10. However, leaving just four years later, it was unsure as to whether he would play professional football.

But impressing at semi-pro level, Rochdale signed him on a permanent deal - where he blossomed by making his debut at the age of just 16. A move to Watford ensued, and he has even spent time on loan at German side Fortuna Dusseldorf this season; with the second-tier side recording a mid-table finish.

It may be too soon for Baah to implement himself into the Watford side, but with League One and continental experience, he could be the perfect signing for Dean Holden’s men to have his first glimpse of a genuine rise.