3 Jermain Defoe alternatives Sunderland should consider as race heats up to sign ex-Rangers man

Jermain Defoe looks to be on the move this month and there has been no shortage of interest in his services so far, with a whole host of League One clubs chasing a deal for him.

The striker is being tailed by the likes of Sunderland and Oxford, as reported by The Telegraph, with all the teams eager to snap up a deal for the former Tottenham and Portsmouth man.

He didn’t manage many appearances or goals at Rangers after joining them on a full-time basis but he fired them in steadily during his loan stint there and plundered plenty for the Black Cats previously.

Despite being 39-years-old, there is every chance he could still do a job in the third tier too. With several sides keen to sign him though, Lee Johnson might have to face losing out on him to a divisional rival – and, if he does, here are three players he could turn to instead.

1. Daniel Butterworth – Blackburn Rovers

The first name on the list is Daniel Butterworth from Blackburn, who could join the side on loan until the end of the campaign to get more frequent action.

He’s played a part in Rovers first-team this campaign but has been limited to frequent appearances due to some of the names in front of him in the pecking order – case in point, the high-scoring Ben Brereton-Diaz.

Blackburn clearly regard him highly though and while he hasn’t been able to bag too frequently yet, he could provide a solid option to Lee Johnson for the rest of the campaign. They already have Ross Stewart who can fire in the goals on a regular basis and Butterworth’s knowledge of the second tier so far – and considering his showings for their academy team – he could be worth a go.

With more action, he could thrive and a league lower he could certainly bang in plenty. It would do Blackburn a favour, as it would help him in his development and it would aid Sunderland in their own bid for a promotion.

2. Jack Stretton – Derby County

This deal could be really shrewd if they can pull it off – but it all likely depends on the ongoing Derby situation.

Right now, the Rams look like they could be losing players left, right and centre. If that remains the case and the administrators remain in charge – without any new owners – the Black Cats could potentially swoop in and steal one of their most promising talents on a permanent basis. If the Rams are able to hold onto Stretton though, then a loan deal would do.

He isn’t getting action right now at Pride Park but all the signs are there that he could be a real decent addition in attack. When given the chance for Derby this season, he has looked sharp and he even got his name on the scoresheet in the Championship.

He’s banging them in for fun for their academy side too and in his last loan spell at Stockport, he scored three goals in just two starts. It makes for very promising reading and if the Black Cats want another decent option to aid their attack, they could do a lot worse than Stretton.

3. Kenneth Zohore – West Brom

This might seem like a bad move and it’s certainly a gamble – but the move is doable and it could pay off.

West Brom fans want Zohore gone and it does indeed look like his playing time at the Hawthorns going forward will be extremely restricted. The striker though has proven in the past that if he can get fit and give his all, then he can be a real menace in attack.

Sunderland likely wouldn’t even have to sign him permanently. The Baggies will want him out of the squad and it could mean a temporary switch is possible, as long as Lee Johnson’s side perhaps pay some of the wages. It would mean that if he did flatter to deceive at the Stadium of Light, he could be sent back at the end of the campaign with no harm done.

If he flourishes though, then it could be a masterstroke – and having played in the Championship regularly and been a handful for opposition defences, he could certainly do very well in League One. If he can find the kind of form he has had in the past, then he can be a match for most opponents. The gamble is whether you would get the old Zohore or not – but if you did, it could be a good addition alongside Stewart for Sunderland.