3 Jefferson Lerma replacements Bournemouth could turn to if departure is confirmed

Bournemouth midfielder Jefferson Lerma has been linked with a move to Valencia this summer, according to Marca.

The report states that the Spanish club are hoping to strike a loan deal that does not involve an option to buy, as Valencia would struggle to finance such a move.

Lerma joined the south coast club from Levante in 2018, with The Cherries paying €30 million for his services. Since his arrival, he has made 105 appearances for Bournemouth and has scored six times in the process.

The 26-year-old is also a regular in Colombia’s national side and he has made 26 appearances since his debut back in 2017.

If Valencia do end up striking a deal for the midfielder, here are three alternatives that Bournemouth could try to bring to The Vitality Stadium.

Matt Grimes

Bournemouth and Fulham are battling out for Swansea City midfielder Matt Grimes, according to the Daily Mail.

The report states that there is also Premier League interest, with Newcastle and Southampton also circling.

Grimes has excelled in the Championship over the past few seasons and has been an integral part as to why Swansea won the majority of midfield battles in recent times.

He possesses a great range of passing, meaning he can operate more creatively or in a holding role too. The 25-year-old is also no stranger to the physical side of the game and is a relentless presser of the ball.

With just one year left on his contract, there is no surprise to see Bournemouth as one of the interested parties. He may not be the powerhouse that Lerma has proved to be in recent years, but he has that quality needed at the top-end of the Championship.

Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu

Luton Town’s Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu has amassed a high-level of Championship interest this summer, after departing Kenilworth Road this summer.

The 27-year-old, who has journeyed with Luton since their days in non-league football, had a solid season next to the highly-rated Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall last year and could bolster Bournemouth’s midfield options.

The powerhouse of a midfielder has all the physical attributes to succeed in the middle of the park, and particularly during the 2020/21 campaign, he showed that he has a creative side to his game, grabbing three assists.

It would be guesswork to say how he would fare up within a side who have promotion ambitions in the second-tier of English football, but he has shone in every division that he has played in.

Will Vaulks

In a similar situation to Grimes, Will Vaulks has come into the final year of his Cardiff contract.

The 27-year-old has been a consistent performer in South Wales in the past couple of seasons, proving himself at the top-end of the division.

Vaulks would be a versatile option, and he is as comfortable holding the midfield as he is playing from box-to-box. The Welsh international has gained a reputation for being an industrious player, known for his tough-tackling tendencies and his tenacity when pressing.

He is also a composed figure in possession, and his passing range has gradually improved over the years to make him a very well-rounded midfielder.

