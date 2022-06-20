3 Jed Wallace alternatives West Brom should consider if Burnley beat West Brom to Millwall man

West Brom have been interested in making a summer move for Jed Wallace, as Steve Bruce looks to assemble a squad that can mount a promotion push.

The Millwall talisman has shown excellent form over the last few years at The Den, with the Lions’ creative force possessing an uncertain future.

Burnley are the latest club to show interest, as per a Patreon from journalist Alan Nixon, as Vincent Kompany also looks to launch a push for promotion.

Here, we take a look at three Wallace alternatives that West Brom should consider if they are to be beaten by the clarets to the signing of Millwall’s ace…

Scott Twine

Likely to be on the radars of the majority of Championship clubs this summer, Scott Twine is an exciting prospect who is deserving of a chance in the higher division.

Scoring 20 goals and providing 13 assists in League One last time out, the 22-year-old won the division’s Player of the Season award, with Twine possessing all the necessary attributes to justify a higher-level move.

Hull City have tabled a £3 million bid for the young attacker’s services, and whilst it remains to be seen what kind of budget Bruce will have to work with, it would be no surprise if they are able to rival the Tigers.

Tom Lawrence

In the same mould as Wallace, Tom Lawrence has been a consistent creative threat in the Championship over the last few years, and with Derby County heading to League One, his future may lie at the to-end of the second tier.

A classy operator who can play on both wings, central midfield and as a number 10, his versatility could be huge for whoever wins the race for his signature.

A player who builds excellent working relationships with his forwards, he is someone who could help get the very best out of Daryl Dike.

Elliot Anderson

Elliot Anderson represents a risk, but given the ability he is currently showing, and how rapidly he is progressing, a move for him would certainly be justified.

The mightily impressive Newcastle United attacker enjoyed an excellent loan spell with Bristol Rovers last time out, looking at least a level above for the majority of the second half of the campaign.

Another who can play in multiple positions, his ability to commit defenders with his excellent dribbling and end product makes him someone who could step up to first-team football at West Brom and offer a different dynamic.