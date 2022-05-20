3 Jed Wallace alternatives West Brom should consider following Carlton Palmer admission

It is set to be an important summer at West Brom as they aim to put together a squad that is capable of winning promotion back to the Premier League.

One player that the Baggies have been linked with, who would certainly bolster their chances of seeing glory at the end of the 2022/23 Championship campaign is Jed Wallace.

However, given the quality and higher-level status of the clubs that are in pursuit, Carlton Palmer told FLW that he believes the Baggies have “no chance” of signing Millwall’s talisman.

Here, we take a look at three Wallace alternatives that the Midlands club should be considering…

John Swift

On a similar level to Wallace, John Swift is one of a small number of creative geniuses in the division.

Possessing vision on another level to most, the 26-year-old is out of contract at Reading, although the Royals have offered fresh terms.

Finishing the campaign with 11 goals and 13 assists, Swift proved to be a vitally important player for Reading, a theme that has gone on for years.

Perhaps possessing Premier League ability, Swift is another one who the Baggies might find hard to sign if they do show interest.

Scott Twine

League One’s Player of the Season Scott Twine enjoyed an incredible debut season at MK Dons, thriving in several different roles.

An attacking midfielder by trade, the 22-year-old excelled when operating on both wings, and as a centre-forward.

Looking levels above the rest of the division at times, Twine finished the campaign with 20 goals and 13 assists and has gained lots of interest during his time with the Dons.

Securing a deal for Twine would show genuine ambition, and whilst it may take a while for him to adapt to the Championship, his incredibly high ceiling would make a move worth it.

Tom Lawrence

Another who is likely to continue attracting attention, Tom Lawrence simply cannot be playing League One football with Derby County next season.

The 28-year-old would be a cheat code in the third-tier, especially when considering how easy he can make things look in the Championship.

Productive in the final third, and a skilful operator, Lawrence could certainly make a difference at the top end of the second tier.