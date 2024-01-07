Highlights Liam Delap's knee injury could lead to Hull City changing their January transfer plans and potentially signing another forward.

Hull City have been dealt a huge blow, as Liam Delap could be facing an extended spell on the sidelines after picking up a knee injury which kept him out of Saturday's 1-1 draw with Birmingham City in the FA Cup.

Delap will continue to be assessed for next few days but it's believed he will not be available for a period of time and Liam Rosenior has admitted that his absence could see the club alter their approach in the January transfer window having initially not been looking to sign another forward after the arrival of Billy Sharp.

Speaking via Hull Live, he said: "Liam Delap needs an assessment on his knee. He's had it scanned, something's come back on it, so we need to assess what to do, which is a big blow. We have to take it from there when we get the news on Tuesday.

"There's different ways of managing it, and what I don't want to do is give you a timescale when it's wrong. What we do know is that there's going to have to be something; we're going to have to come up with a plan in terms of how we look after his knee because he's an outstanding young talent and we need to make sure we look after him.

"Yes, it can do," the Hull chief said when asked if it could change the club's January plans.

"That's something already that we've spoken about in depth. These things come up and you have to find a way to solve them. In the case of Liam, it's nothing to do with robustness. It's just something that's really, really unfortunate in his knee."

In light of this news, here, we take a look at three players Hull could look to sign this month as a way to replace the Manchester City loanee, who has largely been utilised as a roaming right-winger to great effect in recent weeks.

1 Aaron Collins

Collins currently resides in League One with Bristol Rovers but is a player who has shown that he is far too good for the third tier of English football for some time now. Like Delap, he is a centre-forward ordinarily, but can be utilised in a number of forward roles.

He is a striker who can also operate as a second-striker, or out wide on either flank. The 26-year-old’s record for a few years now has been fantastic, and that’s despite Rovers largely being a mid-table side. He has contributed to 62 goals and assists in 135 games for the club since his arrival in 2021.

Delap’s ball-carrying and dribbling threat is a particularly strong aspect of his game, and is actively encouraged by Rosenior’s tactical set up, and Collins could be the ideal replacement in that regard, but he likely wouldn’t come too cheap given that he is among the best players in League One. Considering Collins' versatility and dynamism, it is the sort of profile that would be good long-term.

2 Nathaniel Mendez-Laing

A budget option could be the Derby County winger, who also currently finds himself in League One, but with plenty of Championship experience under his belt already. Mendez-Laing has 95 appearances in the second tier already for the likes of Cardiff City, Sheffield Wednesday, and Middlesbrough.

However, he somewhat lost his way a few years ago but is very much back to his best this season, with seven goals and 10 assists in 28 appearances already for Derby. He also performed excellently for Cardiff City a few years ago, and if Rosenior and co. could emulate anything close to that, then they'll find themselves in with a shout of promotion this season.

The 31-year-old has still retained his pace, and his contract is up this summer, meaning Hull could get him for a relatively cut-price deal if they looked to explore a move. It would be the ideal stop-gap in the absence of Delap, even if Mendez-Laing is not a long-term option to fill the void.

Rosenior has denied interest in the Rams attacker previously but Delap's injury could mean he is forced to reconsider.

3 Fabio Carvalho

A player on the lips of most Hull fans currently is the Liverpool forward, who would be an outstanding addition, irrespective of where Rosenior chooses to play him. Carvalho has already shown he is a player capable right at the very top end of the championship, even in his teenage years.

The last time he played at second tier level was with Fulham during the 2021/22 season, where he helped fire them to promotion by scoring 10 and assisting a further eight. His move to Liverpool hasn’t worked out as planned so far, but his quality is undeniable.

Fabio Carvalho's career stats - as of 07/01/24 Club Appearances Goals Assists Fulham 44 12 8 Liverpool 21 3 0 RB Leipzig 15 0 0 Portugal U-21 4 2 2

It would be the most ambitious signing, and Hull face competition for his signature from both Leeds and Southampton. However, they have the advantage of being able to make assurances to both Carvalho and Liverpool about his potential game time. He would arguably the club’s best player and a place in the starting lineup would be almost guaranteed, be that out wide or in the number-ten role.