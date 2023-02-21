“3 jammy goals” – Nigel Quashie reacts as West Brom fall to potentially damaging Watford loss

West Brom saw their play-off hopes suffer a blow last night, losing 3-2 to Watford at Vicarage Road.

Carlos Corberan’s side have now picked up just a single point from the last nine available, slipping to 10th in the table and four points outside the play-off places.

Last night’s trip to Watford was eventful, with West Brom twice surrendering the lead to Ken Sema and Ismaila Sarr, only to hit back through Conor Townsend and Jed Wallace.

Sema’s 78th minute shot deflected in off Erik Pieters to put Watford in control again, with West Brom unable to recover a foothold.

Former West Brom midfielder, Nigel Quashie, was keen to underline the fortunate nature of some of Watford’s goals at Vicarage Road, writing on Twitter: “Never seen 3 jammy goals against like that in a game!”

Despite that, Quashie admitted that West Brom were short of the required level in the first-half, with the second 45 much better. In his eyes, it’s the standard Corberan’s side need to maintain to crash into the play-offs.

“Nowhere near it in the first half,” Quashie wrote. “Second half a completely different team on the front foot. Needs to be from the start in the remaining games of the season to get in the play-offs.”

West Brom face Middlesbrough at The Hawthorns on Saturday.

The Verdict

West Brom have hit a rough spell in terms of results over the course of February, with last night adding to that.

Watford were fortunate with some of their goals last night, although you could argue that you make your own luck.

Corberan’s side have been below the standards they’ve set in recent weeks and, as Quashie points out, they’ve got to be more like the second-half version of themselves moving forwards.

