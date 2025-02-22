Burnley have been incredible defensively this season in the Championship, and while supporters will have been disappointed with some of their attacking play, their ability to keep the ball out of the back of the net has been near-perfect.

While Scott Parker does deserve some credit for the way he sets up his defensive unit, those out on the pitch should get the majority of the plaudits for keeping the Clarets in the automatic promotion race, despite the prowess of Leeds United and Sheffield United.

However, one of their key assets, James Trafford, could be on his way out of Turf Moor in the next few months with Newcastle United confident that they can bring the young shot-stopper to St. James' Park whether the Lancashire club win promotion or not.

This will be a major cause for concern for Parker and Football League World has taken a look at three replacements Burnley could consider if the 22-year-old does decide to move to Tyneside.

Aaron Ramsdale

Aaron Ramsdale has been relatively helpless in goal for Southampton this season with the Saints rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table and relegation back to the Championship all but guaranteed.

However, the 26-year-old has not been well protected by his defence at any point over the course of the campaign since leaving Arsenal permanently in the summer.

The England international will not want to drop into the second tier as he looks to stay in Thomas Tuchel's plans ahead of next year's World Cup, and Burnley could be the perfect destination for him if promotion to the top flight is won this season.

He has plenty of experience in the Premier League and on his day, Ramsdale is one of the very best in the division and a fresh start could help him regain his confidence.

Mads Hermansen

Similar to Ramsdale, Mads Hermansen is currently threatened by a return to the Championship with his club, Leicester City.

The Danish goalkeeper was sensational for the Foxes in their title win last season as they made an instant return to the top flight, but he has found it more difficult in 2024/25 with his team often on the losing side of games.

Mads Hermansen Championship stats 2023/24 (FotMob) Appearances 44 Minutes played 3960 Goals conceded 41 Save percentage 73.5% Goals prevented 6.68 Clean sheets 13 Errors leading to goals 3 High claims 29

However, he has been exceptional when called into action and it seems unlikely that he would stay with the East Midlands outfit if they drop back down to the second tier.

Once again, a move would rely on Burnley winning promotion, but with their defensive strength, they will be a huge threat in the play-offs if they miss out on the top two and the first of the Trafford money could be spent on Hermansen.

Sam Tickle

Wigan Athletic's Sam Tickle has found himself the subject of interest from some of England's biggest clubs in the last year, with both Arsenal and Manchester United keeping a keen eye on the 22-year-old.

He has been in excellent form for the Latics once again this season, despite his team struggling towards the bottom end of the League One table.

Tickle is more of a similar mould to Trafford, and he could slot in perfectly for the Clarets whether Burnley find themselves in the Premier League or the Championship for next season.

While he has less experience than both Ramsdale and Hermansen at the top level, he must be given the chance to flourish soon and with Parker's search for a new shot-stopper stepping up, he could be a good, cheaper option for the 2025/26 campaign.

However, a move for Tickle would not come without its risks, as seen by the addition of Trafford last season, and it may take some time for him to get used to playing in either the Premier League or the top end of the second tier.