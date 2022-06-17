3 James Tarkowski replacements Kompany should be considering ASAP for Burnley

James Tarkowski is set to depart Burnley for Everton this summer following the club’s relegation to the Championship.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the defender’s move is all but sealed, with an announcement to come at the end of the month.

The 29-year old’s contract expires in June, meaning he will depart Burnley as a free agent.

This will leave the Clarets short at the back going into the summer as Vincent Kompany’s side looks to go straight back up to the Premier League.

Here are three replacements the Belgian should be considering ASAP for Burnley…

Darragh Lenihan

The Blackburn Rovers defender is set to leave Ewood Park this summer, with Middlesbrough heavily linked with the Irishman.

However, with no official announcements made, Burnley should look to hijack this move at the last minute.

Lenihan has been a top second division defender in recent years and has been a crucial part of Blackburn’s rise back to the top-end of the Championship.

He would be a great addition to the side and would offset the lack of fee earned from Tarkowski’s exit by arriving as a free agent.

Ben Cabango

The Swansea City defender has grown in importance in South Wales in recent seasons to become one of the division’s top centre backs.

This would be a likely costly replacement for Tarkoswki, but he would be ideal to take over his place in the team.

The 22-year old would fit nicely into Kompany more’s progressive style of play having shown his comfort on the ball with Swansea.

He could also develop into a real leader of the side, and his performances in Russell Martin’s side have shown that he is ready to compete at the top end of the Championship.

Andrew Omobamidele

This would be more of a left-field approach, but the Norwich City youngster has looked like a great prospect in the few opportunities he has received so far.

Omobamidele has played at Premier League level for the Canaries and has been capped by Ireland at international level.

While he may not be the finished article right now, he has the potential to develop into a top talent if given a proper run of game time this season.

He has not been utilised by Dean Smith since he arrived at Carrow Road which could also signal that he may be available at a cut-rate price this summer.