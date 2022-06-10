3 James Tarkowski replacements Burnley need to consider as he edges closer to Everton move

Burnley will be hoping to swiftly adapt to the rigours of Championship football and challenge for an immediate Premier League return when the new season gets underway.

The Clarets, who nearly survived the top-tier drop last time out, could see a host of internal first-teamers depart before the season commences in late July.

One player who is edging closer to a Turf Moor departure is James Tarkowski, with the 29-year-old set to join Everton on a four-year deal.

The experienced defender has featured over 200 times for the Lancashire club since his 2016 arrival from Brentford, emerging as a consistent and high-level performer in Burnley colours.

Here, we take a look at three James Tarkowski replacements that Burnley should consider as the 29-year-old’s departure seemingly edges closer…

Harry Darling

It remains to be seen what the budget situation looks like for Burnley next season, and with Tarkowski set to depart on a free, Harry Darling would represent an investment opportunity.

Plying his trade with MK Dons, the 22-year-old enjoyed an excellent campaign, proving to be a dominant defender, whilst his technical ability allowed him to succeed as a ball carrier.

Likely to face a lot of competition for his services, with Sheffield United and Swansea City both considering moves for him, it may turn out to be a difficult deal to complete.

Reece Burke

A slightly more experienced option, Reece Burke went from strength to strength during his first season with Luton Town last season, playing his part in the Hatters’ eventual play-off finish.

Another who is dominant both aerially and on the ground, he too is an excellent ball carrier who is only improving at 25 years of age.

Given his importance to the team, and the fact that the Hatters have already seen Kal Naismith depart, it would probably require a sizeable offer for Luton to listen.

Marvin Ekpiteta

Enjoying an incredible 2021/22 season from a personal perspective, Marvin Ekpiteta managed to scoop Blackpool’s Player of the Season award.

An intelligent defender, who wins the majority of his defensive battles, the Clarets could look to their Lancashire counterparts to find a Tarkowski replacement.

Still possessing another two years on his contract, Blackpool may demand a significant fee, as it remains to be seen if the Clarets will have a big enough budget this summer.