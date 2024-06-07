James Collins finished the 2023/24 season as Derby County's top scorer in all competitions with 19 goals. However, despite helping his team to promotion from League One, he has yet to sign a new contract with the Rams, leaving them with just one striker.

Collins, 33, joined Derby in July 2022, signing on a free transfer from Cardiff City. The former Luton Town striker has scored 31 goals in 98 games since his arrival, however, fans of the club are still waiting to find out if their number nine will be making it season number three in black-and-white.

Derby have just one striker contracted for next season in Dajaune Brown, but the 19-year-old has only made a handful of cameo appearances for the senior team and spent the back-half of last season on loan at non-league Gateshead.

Related Derby County may have mid-term striker solution already on their books: View Dajaune Brown spent the second half of the 2023/24 season on loan at National League Gateshead - winning the FA Trophy

Manager Paul Warne is in need of forming a brand-new forward line this summer to help his club survive in the Championship in 2024/25. Here are three players that the Rams may take a look at in this transfer window:

Macaulay Langstaff

Macaulay Langstaff, 27, has been red-hot since joining Notts County from Gateshead two years ago. He scored 41 goals in 45 National League appearances in his first season for the Magpies before finishing last campaign as the top scorer in League Two with 28 in 46 matches.

Langstaff still has three years left on his contract after signing an extension in August, however, that should not deter Derby from one of the most clinical strikers in the EFL - with the Rams free to spend on transfer fees in this window for the first time since 2020.

The 27-year-old is an explosive, goal-hungry forward who averaged 3.84 shots per 90 last term - the best in the division. He also pitched in with six assists, four more than Collins, showing a different quality to his game. Although Langstaff is just five-foot-eight, he still finds himself consistently on the end of crosses, a feature that could see him fit in perfectly at Derby.

Warne may find himself extremely interested in his high-pressing game, with Langstaff recording 60 recoveries for Notts County in League Two. Alongside Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Corey Blackett-Taylor, the Rams could have one of the most exciting attacking setups in the Championship next season.

Macaulay Langstaff League Two Stats 2023/24 (FotMob) Appearances 46 Goals 28 Shots (On Target) 172 (69) Touches in Opposition Box 240 Recoveries 60

Kemar Roofe

Despite playing a key role in Leeds United's failed promotion push in 2018/19, Kemar Roofe, 31, has struggled in the last few seasons at Rangers.

Roofe joined the Scottish giants after a spell in Belgium with R.C.S. Anderlecht, however, after a promising start, his time in Glasgow is coming to a disappointing end.

The 31-year-old has scored just twice in the last two SPL seasons, but, a lack of game-time has put his career to the sword recently and a fresh start at Derby could be the way forward for the former Oxford United goal machine.

He scored 38 goals in 102 games for Rangers in all competitions, with 34 of these coming within his first two years. But, his knowledge of the game and previous goal-scoring exploits could be vital in the development of Dajaune Brown.

Although unlikely to lead the line after a tumultuous end to his time at Rangers, Roofe may just be an inspired substitute for Warne and provide vital goals from the bench.

Kemar Roofe Stats by Club (TransferMarkt, Min. 10 Apps) Apps Goals Assists Leeds United 122 33 14 Rangers 102 38 7 Oxford United 65 31 14 R.S.C. Anderlecht 16 7 3

Tom Bradshaw

With nearly 200 appearances for Millwall, Tom Bradshaw, 31, has become a bit of a cult hero down at The Den in the last six years. However, his time in South London was close to coming to a definite end this summer before he triggered a contract extension.

Nevertheless, Derby should be all over the experienced target man in the transfer window to help in their bid to avoid relegation from the Championship.

Contrary to his four goals in 34 matches in 2023/24, Bradshaw is still of great use to Millwall, who will be gutted if the forward leaves the club. But, the opportunity of a new challenge may be too good to turn down for the 31-year-old.

Tom Bradshaw Championship Stats 2023/24 (FotMob) Appearances (Starts) 34 (21) Goals (Assists) 4 (3) Aerial Duels Won 53 Duels Won 83 xG 5.29

The Rams could gain a battling striker that would be a like-for-like replacement for Collins and, therefore, will be able to keep to Warne's physical style of play.

Bradshaw scored 16 times in the 2022/23 season, and with Mendez-Laing's assisting ability, he could benefit in the Derby system, regain his true form and start a new dynasty at Pride Park.