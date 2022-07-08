3 James Collins alternatives that Portsmouth should consider as Derby edge closer to striking agreement

Portsmouth have been chasing a deal for Cardiff City striker James Collins, as per a report Football Insider.

However, the report states that Pompey have been facing divisional competition for the Bluebirds forward, with Derby County also pursuing a deal for the 31-year-old.

Dropping down the pecking order at the Cardiff City Stadium since the arrival of Steve Morison, the Championship outfit will listen to offers for the experienced forward this summer.

The latest development in this reported race is that Danny Cowley has admitted defeat in this particular race, in conversation with The News.

Here, we take a look at three James Collins alternatives that Portsmouth should cast an eye over…

Aaron Collins

Impressing last season at Bristol Rovers as the Gas managed to secure promotion to League One in dramatic fashion, Aaron Collins could be a consideration.

The 25-year-old netted 17 times in all competitions for the Pirates last time out, with 15 of those strikes coming in the league.

A dynamic and intelligent forward, who works hard out of possession too, Collins could thrive at the top end of League One.

25 quiz questions about Portsmouth managers from over the years that will really test your knowledge

1 of 25 What position did Danny Cowley play? Goalkeeper Defender Midfielder Striker

Admiral Muskwe

Luton Town’s impressive attacking recruitment thus far means that there is scope for a player like Admiral Muskwe to depart, either on loan or permanently.

Impressing in glimpses whilst at Kenilworth Road, the former Leicester City man struggled for consistency last time out, during what was a campaign directed by external factors.

Possessing excellent levels of athleticism and attacking intent, a League One move, to a club who will be looking to implement a front-footed approach to the new season, could be an ideal situation for the Zimbabwe international.

Jordon Garrick

Enjoying a productive loan spell with Plymouth Argyle last season, Jordon Garrick could be a consideration for Cowley art Portsmouth.

A pacey and direct forward, who displayed excellent levels of attacking intelligence and relentlessness last season, Garrick could help Portsmouth challenge nearer the top-end when the new campaign gets underway.

It remains to be seen if he will be able to depart on a permanent deal, but either way, he is someone who could add immediate value at Fratton Park.