3 James Bree replacements Luton Town should consider if West Brom secure deal for 24-year-old
Luton Town will be hoping to mount another Championship promotion push next season and will be setting out to prove that last time out’s play-off finish was not an outlier.
Being dealt a blow already in the departure of Kal Naismith, West Brom are now weighing up a move for right-back James Bree, as per a report from The Express & Star.
The 24-year-old, who grew in importance and stature as last season wore on, contributed massively both in an attacking sense and defensively last season.
Here, we take a look at three James Bree replacements Luton could consider if the young defender was to depart this summer…
Marlon Fossey
Of course, Nathan Jones is not a big fan of loan moves, however, with Peter Kioso still at the club, they still have a permanent option in the right-wing-back position.
Marlon Fossey, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Bolton Wanderers, netted once and assisted a further five in 15 League One outings, proving to shine offensively and defensively for the Trotters.
The Fulham loanee may need a temporary loan spell in the Championship to bridge the gap from League One to the Premier League, with Luton proving to be a trusted destination for progressing stars.
Regan Poole
Providing a similar kind of service to Bree, Lincoln City’s Regan Poole is a full-back/wing-back who sees his success with his incisive and intelligent passing.
Winning Lincoln’s Player of the Season award during last season, the 23-year-old’s defensive competence and ability to get up and down the touchline would justify a Championship football.
Perhaps better suited to the Hatters if they are to revert to a solid back four next season, the Welshman can also slot in at centre-back to great effect.
Mahlon Romeo
Sticking on the theme of impressive League One full-backs/wing-backs, Mahlon Romeo should at least be considered by the Hatters if they are to lose Bree this summer, after an impressive loan stint with Portsmouth
A wing-back who thrives when driving at defences, the 26-year-old has proven to possess the end-product to match.
Romeo would represent a different kind of option to Bree, with the Millwall loanee’s immediate future uncertain.