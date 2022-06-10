3 James Bree replacements Luton Town should consider if West Brom secure deal for 24-year-old

Luton Town will be hoping to mount another Championship promotion push next season and will be setting out to prove that last time out’s play-off finish was not an outlier.

Being dealt a blow already in the departure of Kal Naismith, West Brom are now weighing up a move for right-back James Bree, as per a report from The Express & Star.

The 24-year-old, who grew in importance and stature as last season wore on, contributed massively both in an attacking sense and defensively last season.

Here, we take a look at three James Bree replacements Luton could consider if the young defender was to depart this summer…

Marlon Fossey

Of course, Nathan Jones is not a big fan of loan moves, however, with Peter Kioso still at the club, they still have a permanent option in the right-wing-back position.

Marlon Fossey, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Bolton Wanderers, netted once and assisted a further five in 15 League One outings, proving to shine offensively and defensively for the Trotters.

The Fulham loanee may need a temporary loan spell in the Championship to bridge the gap from League One to the Premier League, with Luton proving to be a trusted destination for progressing stars.

Regan Poole

Providing a similar kind of service to Bree, Lincoln City’s Regan Poole is a full-back/wing-back who sees his success with his incisive and intelligent passing.

Winning Lincoln’s Player of the Season award during last season, the 23-year-old’s defensive competence and ability to get up and down the touchline would justify a Championship football.

Perhaps better suited to the Hatters if they are to revert to a solid back four next season, the Welshman can also slot in at centre-back to great effect.

Mahlon Romeo

Sticking on the theme of impressive League One full-backs/wing-backs, Mahlon Romeo should at least be considered by the Hatters if they are to lose Bree this summer, after an impressive loan stint with Portsmouth

A wing-back who thrives when driving at defences, the 26-year-old has proven to possess the end-product to match.

Romeo would represent a different kind of option to Bree, with the Millwall loanee’s immediate future uncertain.