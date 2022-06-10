Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

List articles

3 James Bree replacements Luton Town should consider if West Brom secure deal for 24-year-old

Published

52 seconds ago

on

Luton Town will be hoping to mount another Championship promotion push next season and will be setting out to prove that last time out’s play-off finish was not an outlier. 

Being dealt a blow already in the departure of Kal Naismith, West Brom are now weighing up a move for right-back James Bree, as per a report from The Express & Star.

The 24-year-old, who grew in importance and stature as last season wore on, contributed massively both in an attacking sense and defensively last season.

Here, we take a look at three James Bree replacements Luton could consider if the young defender was to depart this summer…

Marlon Fossey 

Of course, Nathan Jones is not a big fan of loan moves, however, with Peter Kioso still at the club, they still have a permanent option in the right-wing-back position.

Marlon Fossey, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Bolton Wanderers, netted once and assisted a further five in 15 League One outings, proving to shine offensively and defensively for the Trotters.

The Fulham loanee may need a temporary loan spell in the Championship to bridge the gap from League One to the Premier League, with Luton proving to be a trusted destination for progressing stars.

Quiz: Are these 20 Luton Town transfer facts true or false?

1 of 20

Luton signed Alex Palmer on a permanent basis

Regan Poole

Providing a similar kind of service to Bree, Lincoln City’s Regan Poole is a full-back/wing-back who sees his success with his incisive and intelligent passing.

Winning Lincoln’s Player of the Season award during last season, the 23-year-old’s defensive competence and ability to get up and down the touchline would justify a Championship football.

Perhaps better suited to the Hatters if they are to revert to a solid back four next season, the Welshman can also slot in at centre-back to great effect. 

Mahlon Romeo

Sticking on the theme of impressive League One full-backs/wing-backs, Mahlon Romeo should at least be considered by the Hatters if they are to lose Bree this summer, after an impressive loan stint with Portsmouth 

A wing-back who thrives when driving at defences, the 26-year-old has proven to possess the end-product to match. 

Romeo would represent a different kind of option to Bree, with the Millwall loanee’s immediate future uncertain. 


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: 3 James Bree replacements Luton Town should consider if West Brom secure deal for 24-year-old

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: