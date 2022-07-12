3 Jack Rudoni alternatives Sunderland should consider as Huddersfield Town edge closer to signing 21-year-old

Sunderland have seen at least one bid rejected this summer for AFC Wimbledon star Jack Rudoni.

However, it appears that Huddersfield Town are set to win this particular race, as per a report from London News Online, with a fee believed to have been agreed upon.

The report states that Rudoni is set to sign a four-year contract at the John Smith’s Stadium, as Danny Schofield prepares for his first season in management.

Here, we take a look at three Jack Rudoni alternatives Sunderland should consider…

Callum Wright

Enjoying a productive loan spell with Cheltenham Town last season, Callum Wright finished the League One campaign with nine goals and five assists in 34 third-tier appearances.

Operating predominantly as a central midfielder, the 22-year-old displayed that he was able to play slightly more advanced and in a holding role when required to.

A report from Gloucestershire Live from late May claims that a whole host of Championship and League One clubs are monitoring his situation, with his parent club Leicester City set to run the rule over him during this pre-season.

Panutche Camara

Plymouth Argyle are open to offers for Panutche Camara this summer, with the Pilgrims midfielder attracting higher-level interest throughout the 2021/22 campaign.

With the 25-year-old not signing a new deal at Home Park, his future certainly seems away from the League One outfit.

A player that offers athleticism, technical ability and intelligence in midfield areas, he has the desired attributes to thrive in the Championship.

Elliot Anderson

Elliot Anderson enjoyed a successful second half of the season on loan at Bristol Rovers last season, with the 19-year-old playing a vital role in the club’s eventual promotion.

Scoring eight goals and providing five assists in 21 League Two outings, Anderson played above the level during the entirety of his loan.

An attacking midfielder, who can operate on both wings, a Championship loan move would certainly be justified this summer.

A player that looks to commit defenders, Anderson would be an excellent attacking spark at a club like Sunderland.