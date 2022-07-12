3 Jack Rudoni alternatives Luton Town should consider as Huddersfield near transfer agreement for 21-year-old

Luton Town have made a strong start to the summer transfer window, with the likes of Alfie Doughty, Ethan Horvath, Cauley Woodrow and Carlton Morris all touching down at Kenilworth Road.

The Hatters, who will be striving to go even better than last season’s sixth-placed finish, have improved their position in the Football League pyramid every season for the last six years.

Nathan Jones’ side had reportedly seen a bid rejected for AFC Wimbledon midfielder Jack Rudoni, with Huddersfield Town set to win the race, as per a report from London News Online.

Here, we take a look at three Rudoni alternatives the Hatters should consider this summer…

Callum Wright

Luton have developed an excellent relationship with Leicester City over recent years and there is a possibility that the two clubs may work together again.

At the end of May, a report from Gloucestershire Live claimed that the Hatters were interested in making a move for exciting midfielder Callum Wright.

Scoring nine goals and providing seven assists in 37 games in all competitions last time out, the Foxes are currently running the rule over the 22-year-old before deciding what the next step will be.

Elliot Anderson

Elliot Anderson’s name has been associated with the Bedfordshire club for quite some time, with the Hatters reportedly interested in a move once again.

Luton opted against making a move for the 19-year-old at the end of January because they were unable to include an option to buy in their initial loan deal.

Subsequently, the teenage sensation went on loan to Bristol Rovers, playing an integral role for the Gas as they won promotion.

Anthony Scully

Lincoln City’s Anthony Scully has been an impressive source of goals and creativity over the last few seasons at the LNER Stadium.

Possessing the required attributes to thrive as an attacking midfielder and on both wings, the 22-year-old certainly has the ability to step up at Championship level.

A technically gifted operator, Scully is also intelligent in the final third, all whilst showing excellent levels of relentlessness and desire out of possession.