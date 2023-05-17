It's been an enthralling season for Wrexham Football Club, and their fans are winding down from the most successful points haul in National League history before a grueling League Two season.

The Red Dragons were promoted last season with a total of 110 points as a gripping campaign alongside fellow title challengers Notts County went down to the wire.

It seems that the entirety of the UK footballing scene knows about their story, alongside American stakeholders as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney take the club on a journey they could only have dreamed of.

But basking in the glory will only last for a month or so before they knuckle down in the fourth-tier with the aim of promotion firmly in their sights.

They're the favourites with some bookmakers to make the immediate jump to League One, though many know is will be their toughest test yet if they are to succeed. And whilst they may appear to breeze it, that will only happen if they can do it on merit. Here are three issues the Welsh club could face as they enter a new era.

Could heightened expectations be a negative for Wrexham?

Of course, with the world watching, Wrexham’s players of both old and new know that the pressure will be on to succeed almost immediately.

We’ve seen a similar story with Salford City, who after coming up from the National League under the guidance of the ‘Class of 92’, failed to make the play-offs for three consecutive seasons despite being billed as one of the better sides in the division.

It is this that could be Wrexham’s downfall; with stronger teams such as Milton Keynes Dons, Accrington Stanley and even fellow promoted side Notts County joining them, it may be a rougher ride than first promised.

And if results don’t quite go their way in the opening two months of the campaign, the demand to win games will be even higher than first anticipated.

Will Wrexham face any financial challenges upon promotion?

In the National League, there are no financial restrictions imposed upon any clubs. This sets the league apart from any other which is why signings such as Paul Mullin - who is rumoured to be playing on around £4,500 per week - are able to be snapped up with no ramifications.

However, in League Two, clubs are only permitted to spend a maximum of 55 per cent of their annual turnover on wages, which could hamper Wrexham.

According to The Athletic, Wrexham’s current wages are around the £3-3.5milllion mark, whilst recent financial records show their turnover to be around £6m, which would have them hovering dangerously close to the limit.

A stadium expansion and slightly more money in terms of revenue from Sky’s deal will see that threshold increase, but they must be careful with new signings or they may fall a bit short in terms of areas they need to strengthen in ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Will Paul Mullin perform at a good level in League Two?

Star man Mullin has had an incredible last three seasons of his career, including 32 goals for Cambridge United in League Two before swapping the south for the Racecourse Ground.

64 league goals in 84 appearances in his Wrexham career has further proved to show he is in the form of his life, but with a team behind him who may not be used to the Football League, there is a possibility those goals will slightly dry up.

He is still expected to grab at least 15 goals in the fourth tier, and that in itself would be a decent a superb haul. But compared to Andy Cook’s 28 this season, Wrexham may want someone to challenge him and Ollie Palmer that little bit more.