3 issues Phillip Cocu has to fix at Derby County this summer

Derby County boss Phillip Cocu was under quite an amount of pressure as the 2019/2020 season came to end, seeing them drop away from the play-off places.

Before the pandemic caused a halt in proceedings to the 2019/2020 season, the Rams looked likely to push for a play-off place after a superb run of form since the turn of the New Year.

However, Cocu’s side failed to re-find that form, and a run of four straight defeats in the final five games of the season ultimately saw them slip down to 10th.

Things will now need to be addressed this summer by the Dutchman, who will be fully aware that his first season in charge as not exactly been something to shout about.

Looking ahead to the 2020/2021 season, we have identified THREE things Cocu could potentially fix this summer.

A consistent goalscorer

Whilst you cannot doubt Martyn Waghorn or Chris Martin’s talents, neither really were consistent through the season, ending on 12 goals each.

Cocu may be forced to look for a better option in attack, especially if he wants to push for either an automatic promotion place or play-off finish.

The third striker at the club, Jack Marriott also struggled, netting three goals and his future remains up in the air at Pride Park.

A new number one

Ben Hamer has now returned to Huddersfield, meaning Cocu has Kelle Roos as his first choice keeper but with the Dutchman having some inconsistent form last term, a replacement may be needed.

Conceding 64 goals in the Championship this term was a problem and ultimately cost them, but an experienced and consistent first choice keeper would ultimately help that.

Consistent form

Whilst a number of players like Duane Holmes were consistent this term, the majority of the squad at Derby were inconsistent and the starting eleven seemed to change every week.

Cocu needs to find a settled team and one that delivers on a consistent basis. Some of those players are already at the club but some welcome new additions may prove to be the icing on the cake.