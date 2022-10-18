3 issues Michael Carrick must quickly solve at Middlesbrough as managerial development shared

Middlesbrough are finally closing in on naming Chris Wilder’s successor with Michael Carrick poised to land the job.

The Manchester United legend had been in talks with Boro last week but no deal could be reached, meaning the search continued as Leo Percovich continued to lead the team.

However, successive defeats in the Championship have heightened the need for a permanent solution and it has been revealed that Carrick has now performed a u-turn after further talks with the Boro hierarchy, with his appointment expected to be confirmed before the weekend.

And, here we look at THREE issues he needs to solve as he gets to work with a Middlesbrough side that are currently in the relegation zone…

The formation

Boro were very busy in the summer transfer window and the signings that were made were brought in to suit Wilder’s preferred back three formation with wing-backs.

Of course, most modern players can fulfil different roles and there is flexibility within the squad, however it will give Carrick food for thought as he weighs up how to get more out of this underperforming side.

Getting the best out of Isaiah Jones

On his day, Jones is one of the best players in the league, with his blistering pace, good control and composure in the final third, so Carrick will no doubt be looking forward to working with the 23-year-old.

Whilst it’s a team game, he will quickly recognise the qualities Jones has and giving him more confidence and freedom could be pivotal to Boro’s chances of moving up the table quickly.

Who leads the attack?

Boro are just about averaging over a goal a game this season which simply isn’t good enough.

Chuba Akpom and Duncan Watmore are the top scorers with three each, whilst Matthew Hoppe, Rodrigo Muniz and Marcus Forss make up what is a decent set of strikers at this level on paper.

Carrick will need to quickly decide who his main men are and getting more goals out of those up top needs to be a priority. To do that, he will need to give the preferred players a run in the team to show what they can do.