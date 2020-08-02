3 issues Marcelo Bielsa has to fix at Leeds United this summer

Leeds United will embark on a Premier League return this summer and it will be interesting to see what, if any changes, Marcelo Bielsa makes to his squad.

After missing out on promotion last season through the play-offs, Argentine coach Bielsa masterminded his side not only secure automatic promotion this time round but win the Championship title in the process.

A consistent season of very few mistakes and disappointment ultimately has ended the Yorkshire club’s 16-year wait for a return back to England’s top flight.

Winning 28 of the 46 league games played this term, Leeds were the best of the bunch, beating nearest rivals West Bromwich Albion to the title by 10 points.

But, what things does Bielsa need to fix as he approaches the Premier League? We have looked into THREE that we feel may need to be looked at over the next few months.

Goals

Patrick Bamford is expected to lead the line for Leeds next season, especially given that Bielsa is a back fan of the former Middlesbrough man.

Netting an impressive 16 goals this term, the 26-year-old proved himself to be Leeds’ talisman, despite having a few spells of poor form.

Heading into the Premier League, Bielsa is sure to be keen to add a second striker, having seen the likes of Jean-Kevin Augustin struggle.

Whilst Bamford is perfectly capable of continuing to lead the line, a full season in the Premier League for him would be a huge ask.

Replacing Ben White

Ben White was one of the top performers not only for Leeds but in the Championship this season and his return to parent club Brighton and Hove Albion is somewhat of a big problem for Marcelo Bielsa.

Finding an adequate replacement for the youngster, who featured in every game for the Whites this term in the Championship.

A steady and reliable number one

Kiko Casilla’s season was very much hot and cold and of course featured an eight game ban for racial abuse and it remains to be seen if Bielsa will trust the Spaniard moving into the Premier League.

Illan Meslier proved to be a good replacement for Casilla but given his little experience, non at top-flight level, Bielsa could potentially have a slight problem on his hands.