3 issues Kolo Toure needs to solve at Wigan Athletic once he takes over

Kolo Toure is expected to be named Wigan manager and he will have a huge task ahead of him as he looks to guide the team away from relegation.

His predecessor Leam Richardson did a superb job in guiding the team to the League One title last season and it looked like his Latics side were settling into the Championship comfortably.

However, a run of five straight defeats plunged Wigan into the bottom three, prompting Richardson to be sacked just weeks after signing a new three year deal.

Leicester City coach Kolo Toure has been picked as his successor and is reportedly set to take charge of the club imminently.

He has a big task ahead of him as he needs to stem the threat of relegation and the side back to winning ways, something that could be difficult for a rookie manager.

Toure does come with an extensive CV however, playing under the likes of Arsene Wenger, Roberto Mancini and Brendan Rodgers who he later worked with at Leicester and Celtic.

With that in mind, here are three things Toure needs to address if he is to steer the side away from relegation.

Winning home games

Wigan have the worst home record in the Championship and that has been a huge contributing factor in their drop into the bottom three.

With just two wins on the board, and three draws, Wigan have to be picking up more points at home not only to ensure they’re not relying on winning games away, but also to ensure fans are kept on board.

Winning home games works wonders on confidence and that could be the catalyst on pushing the side up the table.

Spreading the goals

Will Keane has been heavily relied upon for goals this season and has done well, getting seven.

Next in the list however is Nathan Broadhead with three and Charlie Wyke, James McClean and Tom Naylor with two. Other players need to step up and Toure has to put a system in place that creates more chances and puts other individuals in good areas.

The likes of Callum Lang, Josh Magennis and Ashley Fletcher have struggled so far and scoring more goals is going to need to be a necessity if this side is to rise up the table.

Getting the best out of the creative players

Wigan boast several players who are capable of stepping up to the Championship and performing.

Last season, Anthony Scully and Callum Lang managed 38 goal contributions for Lincoln and Wigan but have struggled this season.

This is partly down to injury and form, but there are players good enough at Wigan to be creating more chances, and it’s something Toure will have to tap in to. This is especailly the case with the limited technical options in central midfield.