3 issues Chris Wilder needs to sort out at Watford ASAP

Chris Wilder has been tasked with steering Watford back into play-off contention after it was confirmed that Slaven Bilic had been sacked.

Wilder, who was dismissed by Middlesbrough earlier on in the campaign, has been appointed by the Hertfordshire club on a deal until the end of the current campaign.

The Hornets currently sit 10th in the Championship standings and are four points from Norwich City who are the current occupiers of the all-important sixth place.

Here, we take a look at three Watford issues that Wilder will be keen to fix ASAP…

Ismaila Sarr

Ismaila Sarr can be a destructive weapon at times and evidently has the ability to cause chaos in the Championship.

He has not been at his very best this season, both on the ball and off it but with a fresh managerial change, Sarr could reach the levels the club know he is capable of once again.

You would think that Sarr would be deployed as a twin-man strike force under Wilder’s stewardship, with the 55-year-old tending to operate with a 3-5-2 at his former clubs.

Sarr will help stretch defences with his tremendous athleticism and pace, with this perhaps being a change that can unlock his very best.

Think you’re a hardcore Watford fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 30 WHAT YEAR WERE THE CLUB FOUNDED? 1881 1885

Away form

It is Watford’s away form that has seemingly let them down this season, with the Hornets only managing an average of 1.22 points per game away from Vicarage Road.

When looking further into the issue, the Hornets have won just once on the road against teams in the current top 15, accumulating eight points in 12 of these games.

With away games against Luton Town, Coventry City and Sunderland still to come, correcting their away form could be massive in the play-off picture.

Too many draws

Getting to the business end of the season, Watford will be hoping to convert their draws to wins.

The Hornets have now drawn five of their last eight Championship matches, with late goals denying a victory in two of these clashes.

Chris Wilder will be focusing on turning these one-pointers into three, something that massively bolsters their chances of being successful in what remains.

With some fixtures coming up that look very tight on paper, being on the right side of fine margins could be absolutely pivotal.