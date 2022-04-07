3 issues Chris Kirchner needs to address if he takes control of Derby County

US businessman Chris Kirchner is on course to become Championship side Derby County’s new owner after officially being named preferred bidder by the club’s administrators yesterday.

He was previously thought to have been favourite to take stewardship of the Rams last year after submitting a reported £50m bid to take them out of administration, but pulled out of the race in December with no progress being made.

Then moving on to Preston North End, a deal for the Lilywhites was also ruled out in the latter stages of last month but in a fresh twist, he is now thought to be in the process of saving their second-tier rivals at Pride Park.

Quiz: Did Derby County sign these 26 players for a fee or a free?

1 of 26 1. Kamil Jozwiak Fee Free

It’s currently unclear if or when this deal will be finalised – but yesterday’s announcement gives him a clear pathway to complete an agreement and steer the Rams’ ship after months of turbulence in the East Midlands.

There are quite a few issues that will need to be sorted out though, even after taking the club out of administration with nearly a year of off-field turmoil taking its toll on the club.

With this in mind, we have picked three issues that Kirchner will need to address if he manages to take charge of the club.

Investment in the youth system

One of the saddest things to come from being in administration, aside from employees being made redundant, is the fact so many of their young prospects have needed to be sold on to raise cash for the club.

Not only have Luke Plange and Dylan Williams been sold on, but Festy Ebosele is set to join Udinese in the summer and Omari Kellyman has linked up with Aston Villa, a real shame considering the quartet looked set to be part of the Rams’ long-term future.

The one positive is the fact they still have some good young players at their disposal with centre-back Eiran Cashin and winger Malcolm Ebiowei both making their mark in the first team recently and stepping up to the challenge of senior football well.

Another one of their assets in 15-year-old Jack Thompson has recently been linked with moves to Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur and though Derby can’t offer him a professional deal yet, they need to give him and other youngsters a future to be excited about and that comes from having a vision.

Retaining those existing players will be important – but also investing in their youth academy like Aston Villa have recently – bringing players in from other clubs who could end up being future stars.

Filling gaps that have been left by departures is the first step, investing further will be needed after that.

A frank conversation with Wayne Rooney

Rooney has made no secret of the fact he wants to go on to bigger things with Premier League clubs Everton and Manchester United in the future, something that will be a source of concern for the second-tier side’s fans.

To his credit, he rejected an approach from the Toffees when they were searching for a replacement for Rafa Benitez earlier this year, but realistically, he could up sticks and leave at any point in the coming years and this will create uncertainty.

This is why Kirchner needs to sit down with Rooney and discuss when the latter may be thinking of moving on and how the Rams can plan for life without him.

Their future post-Rooney won’t be the Man United legend’s problem – but he seems to care about the club and his input into what should happen when he’s gone will be of real value to the businessman.

From that meeting, Kirchner can then devise a long-term strategy to prepare for the blow of losing their current boss, potentially providing the club with a smoother transition and with that, making his successor’s job a little easier at first.

Those open talks could set the tone for a successful relationship between the pair and that will only help in Derby’s quest to keep him for as long as possible.

Contracts

This is perhaps the most pressing issue at this stage with several first-teamers out of contract at the end of the campaign.

Captain Tom Lawrence, experienced centre-back Curtis Davies and summer signing Ravel Morrison are just three players who look set to leave the club in the summer unless they can be tied down to new deals.

It may take a while for the takeover process to be finalised and this is why contract talks need to start now before agreements can then be ratified by the US businessman when he finally takes formal control.

Signing players will also be important – but unless they also tie existing players down to new deals and decide who won’t be getting a new contract – they won’t know exactly who they do and don’t need in the summer window.