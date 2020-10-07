3 issues Chris Hughton needs to fix at Nottingham Forest ASAP

Chris Hughton has been appointed as the new manager of Nottingham Forest following the sacking of Sabri Lamouchi on Tuesday evening.

It has been a bitterly disappointing start to the season for Forest, who have lost their first four league games of the season and have scored only once.

Following a 2-1 defeat to Bristol City at the City Ground on Saturday afternoon, Lamouchi has now lost his job, with Hughton coming in as his replacement straight away.

Hughton is a vastly experienced manager with a proven track record. The 61-year-old has been successful in the Championship before, winning promotion with Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion.

There are undoubtedly a number of issues for Hughton to fix straight away upon his arrival on Trentside, and here, we take a look at three he needs to fix ASAP…

Defensive frailties

This is a no-brainer.

Forest have conceded seven goals in four Championship outings this term, and have shipped goals far too easily this season.

The Reds conceded two very sloppy goals at the weekend, allowing Bristol City to dominate the ball, move it around and enter the box with ease.

Hughton is a very detailed coach and he will pride himself on making Forest organised and tight at the back, and that will surely be his first priority.

If they concede goals like they have been doing at the moment, then they have no chance of winning games, picking up points and climbing up the league table.

Attack

Another major issue Hughton has to address is Forest’s lack of goals.

The Reds brought in Luke Freeman and Lyle Taylor to add firepower to the squad over the course of the season, with Taylor providing direct competition for last season’s top goalscorer Lewis Grabban.

Forest have scored only one goal in five games across all competitions this term, with Freeman firing in an unstoppable effort from 25 yards at the weekend.

Goals win games, and Forest definitely have the players in their locker who are able to hurt teams and cause the opposition some real damage.

If Hughton can get the likes of Grabban and Taylor firing, then the club will reap the rewards.

The amount of players

It’s no secret that Forest have an excessive amount of players on the books on Trentside.

13 new players have arrived at the club this summer, meaning that the first-team squad now consists of around 30 players – some of whom are unlikely to even get a kick under Hughton.

The 61-year-old will be keen to offload some before the end of the domestic transfer window and identify the players he wants to work with, and he needs to manage the squad carefully.

There will be some players who he simply won’t want to work with, and there can be no denying that it is unusual for manager to come in work with a squad that large.