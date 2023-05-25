Burnley have enjoyed a successful season back in the Championship.

The Clarets earned 101 points in their first year in the second division since ending their six-season spell in the Premier League 12 months ago.

Vincent Kompany oversaw a dominant force in the second tier to earn promotion straight back to the top flight.

Are Burnley good enough to compete in the Premier League?

Preparations will now be underway for how Burnley can survive in the Premier League.

Here we look at three issues that the Clarets must address in the transfer window ahead of their top division return…

Defensive reinforcement

Burnley’s strong defence was key to their promotion from the Championship this season.

The back four was a well-knit unit that worked well together off the ball, and fit perfectly with Kompany’s style of play in possession.

However, three of the four players were only at Turf Moor on a temporary basis.

Jordan Beyer’s permanent signing has already been secured, but Ian Maatsen and Taylor Harwood-Bellis have made their return to their parent clubs.

The pair were so influential to Burnley’s success last season and replacing them will be crucial to remaining in the Premier League.

Burnley's attacking depth

Nathan Tella was another massively important figure in Kompany’s side that was only at the club on a temporary basis.

Signing the forward may prove easier now that Southampton have suffered relegation to the Championship.

However, the matter of the team’s starting striker is still something that needs to be addressed at Turf Moor.

Michael Obafemi and Lyle Foster were both signed in January, but neither have earned the nod from Kompany as the first choice striker.

Burnley need someone capable of 10 or more Premier League goals in order to maintain an attacking threat, which neither of those forwards has proven they are capable of.

Premier League experience

Despite suffering relegation from the top flight just 12 months ago, this Burnley squad is now actually quite light on Premier League experience.

While not every player in the squad needs it, it is a useful asset to have in the dressing room.

Of course, Kompany knows the top division quite well from his playing days, but the rest of the squad is quite lacking, especially with the departure of Ashley Barnes.

Bringing in one or two experienced players who can be used as dressing room leaders is something the club should look into adding in order to beef up the squad.