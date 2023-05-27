Blackburn Rovers will be hoping they can put their play-off near miss behind them and build for next season.

With the likes of Southampton and two of Leicester, Leeds and Everton being relegated from the Premier League, next season's Championship is sure to be a competitive one.

What do Blackburn need to fix this summer?

That's why Rovers will need to get their planning underway to ensure they have the best possible chance of mounting a promotion challenge next season.

With that in mind, we've decided to take a look at the three issues that Blackburn need fixing this season, sooner rather than later.

Recruit clinical forwards

Blackburn are facing a huge summer, with Sporting Director Gregg Broughton admitting that the club will need to sell players before they bring in new arrivals.

With the likes of Ben Brereton Diaz and Bradley Dack departing the club at the end of their contracts this summer, the club are going to need to add goals to their frontline.

They cannot rely on Sam Gallagher as their main forward next season. Considering his fitness issues, as well as hitting double figures just once in his time at Ewood Park, they will need to find at least two players this summer to fix those issues.

Not only that, but Brereton Diaz will be leaving a huge hole in this team, considering he was a reliable source of goals over the last two seasons. Rovers will be desperate to ensure his absence doesn't derail the club going forward.

Do Blackburn have a creativity issue?

One of the issues that let Blackburn down last season was the creative side of their game. According to Footy Stats, Blackburn were 18th when it came to creating chances, boasting an average of 1.13 xG throughout last season.

For reference, Cardiff City, Birmingham City, Bristol City and QPR all created more than Jon Dahl Tomasson's side last season, despite finishing much lower. It meant they were heavily reliant on individuals putting away chances, whilst ensuring they kept opposition at bay.

To become a more consistent, more rounded side, bringing in players and a playing a more open style, much like the game against Millwall on the final day of the season, will see Rovers push higher up the table next season.

Blackburn must back Jon Dahl Tomasson

Tomasson will undoubtedly want to progress his team next season.

With departures of key individuals, his hand for the upcoming season will be considerably weaker. Not only that, but there have been murmurs of Feyenoord being interested in him, should their head coach Arne Slot move to Tottenham Hotspur.

With that now unlikely, the time is now for Rovers throw commitment behind Tomasson, give him a positive transfer window and allow him to build on last season.

Can Blackburn challenge for the play-offs next season?

Rovers have the advantage of planning early. They're not involved in the play-offs, nor are they in the Premier League with the season yet to finish.

They know exactly who will be at the club, unless the club decide to sell one of their players, and they know Jon Dahl Tomasson will be in charge next season.

They boast a young squad and one that for 95 percent of last season looked a sure bet for a top six finish. These are solid foundations to build on but should they fail to fix the aforementioned problems they have, a promotion challenge will be unlikely.