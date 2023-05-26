It was an improved season for Birmingham City in the Championship this year.

The Blues secured a 17th-placed finish in John Eustace's first season in charge and managed to stay clear of relegation danger for much of the campaign. There was also positive news off the pitch as American businessman Tom Wagner agreed to buy a 45.64% stake in the club.

Eustace has started his summer rebuild, with Maxime Colin, Harlee Dean, Troy Deeney, George Friend, Jordan Graham and Kevin Long departing at the end of their contracts, while loanees Krystian Bielik, Hannibal Mejbri, Reda Khadra, Dion Sanderson and Auston Trusty have returned to their parent clubs.

What issues do Birmingham City need to fix in the transfer window?

With the transfer window set to open, we looked at some of Eustace's key priorities over the coming months.

Defensive reinforcements

The Blues are incredibly light at the back following the departures of Colin, Dean, Friend, Long, Sanderson and Trusty, leaving just Marc Roberts, Emmanuel Longelo, Nico Gordon and youngster Marcel Oakley on the club's books.

It is clear that Eustace will need a number of new recruits in this area, with the loss of loanees Sanderson and Trusty a particular blow given their impressive performances, underlined by the fact that the latter was named as the supporters' Player of the Season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are said to be open to selling Sanderson this summer, but he will have no shortage of suitors and there would be question marks over whether the Blues would be able to afford a permanent deal, while Trusty is attracting interest from Scottish giants Rangers, so returns for the pair look unlikely.

With that in mind, it is essential that Eustace acts quickly to bring in suitable replacements.

Do Birmingham need to recruit more experience?

While the Blues have an incredibly talented young squad, it is considerably lacking in experience after the retained list was announced.

Club captain Deeney, Colin, Friend, Dean and Long are all over the age of 30 and have vast Championship experience and although it is understandable why Eustace feels younger options are needed, they will lose crucial leadership qualities following the departures.

Senior players such as Roberts, John Ruddy, Scott Hogan and Lukas Jutkiewicz will need to step up to guide the club's youngsters, but Eustace must ensure he recruits players with experience in the second tier this summer.

Can Birmingham retain key assets?

Arguably the most important business the Blues could do this summer is keeping hold of some of those already at the club.

Midfielder Jobe Bellingham, brother of Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude, is set to join Sunderland for a fee of £3 million, while a number of the clubs other youngsters are attracting interest from elsewhere.

Liverpool and Leeds United are reportedly both keen on George Hall and Jordan James is thought to be on the radar of Leicester City and Bologna, so the club are vulnerable to losing the pair over the coming months.

If they were to depart, the Blues would receive significant fees for their services which must be invested in the squad, but retaining their exciting talents is crucial to their prospects next term.