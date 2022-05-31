3 Ismaila Sarr replacements Watford should consider if Crystal Palace or Everton strike deal for 24-year-old

Watford will be hoping to secure an immediate return to the Premier League during the 2022/23 Championship season.

The Hornets, who will have a new man in charge by the start of the new campaign in Rob Edwards, will be hoping to end the summer transfer window in stronger shape than they will have started it.

One player who the club may have to settle with losing is Ismaila Sarr, with the exciting winger linked with moves to Crystal Palace and Everton.

Here, we take a look at three Ismaila Sarr replacements that the Hornets should at least consider if the 24-year-old heads on for pastures new…

Oladapo Afolayan

Oladapo Afolayan enjoyed an excellent 2021/22 campaign with Bolton Wanderers, proving to be at least a level above the third tier at times.

His consistently strong performances from the wing have caught the eyes of Cardiff City and Fulham, who had been monitoring his progress during the last campaign.

An exciting ball carrier, who possesses excellent technical ability and is an agile runner when in possession, he has also displayed good levels of end-product, netting 12 goals and registering seven assists last season in League One.

24 Watford quiz questions about their time in the EFL – Can you score 100%?

1 of 24 1. Which was Watford's last season in the Championship? 2017/18 2018/19 2019/20 2020/21

Josh Bowler

Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth are expected to continue their interest in Josh Bowler following their promotions to the Premier League.

However, Watford could look to rival the pair, if they are able to promise more game time and present a better path and plan.

Possessing a wand of a left foot, Bowler’s dribbling ability ranks amongst the best in the division, plus he still possesses a very high ceiling at just 23 years old.

Jason Knight

Similar to Bowler, Jason Knight is expected to continue attracting Premier League interest, however, it is unknown how much game time he would be presented with if he did secure a top-flight move.

This is something that Watford could look to use to their advantage if they were to make a move for Jason Knight.

A more versatile option who is not confined to being deployed on the wing, Knight has also thrived as a central midfielder or slightly more advanced in a number 10 role.

Proving to be a technically gifted operator with excellent vision and final-third contributions, Knight would be an excellent pick-up from relegated Derby County.