Highlights Ipswich Town are interested in Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, but face competition from at least four other Championship clubs.

Ipswich Town, despite already securing George Hirst on a permanent deal, still want to sign a striker and were willing to spend up to £8 million on Southampton's Adam Armstrong.

Ipswich Town have shown interest in signing free agent defender Axel Tuanzebe, but will need a quick answer from the player due to competition from other clubs.

It has been an excellent start to life back in the Championship for Ipswich Town.

Following their promotion from League One last season, Kieran McKenna's side have claimed impressive victories over Sunderland and Stoke City in their opening two games of the league campaign.

As a result, the Tractor Boys currently sit top of the Championship table heading into gamweek three, albeit we are still at the very early stages of the season.

Indeed, with the vast majority of the season still to come, it is likely Ipswich will have to do a fair amount of work in what remains in this summer's transfer window, to give themselves the best possible chance of remaining at the top end of the second-tier standings, come next May.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at three transfer scenarios that Ipswich will want to see resolved before the market closes at the end of August, right here.

Rak-Sakyi transfer battle

Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has been a man in demand from Championship clubs this summer, following an outstanding loan spell in League One with Charlton Athletic last season.

According to the latest reports, although Ipswich are one of the clubs to have been leading the race for his signature this summer, at least four other sides have had talks about bringing him to the Championship on loan this season. Meanwhile, Palace boss Roy Hodgson has suggested he is not currently in a position to let Rak-Sakyi leave, due to his lack of options on the wing at Selhurst Park right now.

As a result, it seems there are still some significant hurdles for the Tractor Boys to negotiate if they are to get this deal done, though you feel that given the quality of player they would be getting if they succeed, there will be a determination at Portman Road to do just that.

Will Ipswich Town sign a striker?

Although they have already made George Hirst's loan move from Leicester City into a permanent deal, it seems Ipswich are still keen to add to their centre forward options this summer.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, the Tractor Boys had been willing to spend up to £8million to sign Southampton striker Adam Armstrong during the transfer window, only for the Saints to decide to keep the striker as part of Russell Martin's squad for the coming campaign.

Even so, the fact Ipswich were willing to spend that much on a single player indicates the desire and expectation to add to the attacking ranks in the next couple of weeks, meaning there may well now be pressure on the club to use those funds wisely on an Armstrong alternative, before the end of August.

Will Ipswich make their Tuanzebe interest count?

It seems there may also be work for Ipswich to do at the other end of the pitch before the window closes at the end of the month.

According to reports from TEAMTalk, The Tractor Boys are also interested in signing centre back Axel Tuanzebe, who is currently a free agent after leaving Manchester United at the end of last season.

However, a number of other clubs have also been credited with an interest in Tuanzebe, including Stoke, where the defender spent time on loan last season. As a result, you feel Ipswich will be keen to get a quick answer from the 25-year-old sooner rather than later, then they can decide whether or not to move onto other potential targets.