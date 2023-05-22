Ipswich Town are gearing up for their Championship return and after what was a fantastic campaign in League One, the Tractor Boys will be confident that they will be able to thrive in the higher division.

Sunderland have laid out the blueprint for a Championship returning team, with the Black Cats securing a play-off spot during the 2022/23 campaign after navigating themselves out of the third-tier the season prior.

Now, at Portman Road, it will be interesting to see what kind of summer plays out and what kind of business Kieran McKenna is able to do, whilst there will also be eyes on the exit door.

Here, we take a look at ? Ipswich Town players who could be looking for the exit door, either permanently or on a temporary deal this summer…

Kayden Jackson

Kayden Jackson was largely involved from the bench during Ipswich's 2022/23 promotion campaign and with it being likely that funds will be available at Portman Road for further strengthening, the forward could drop even further down the pecking order.

The 29-year-old saw his game time decrease as the season wore on, with the likes of George Hirst, Freddie Ladapo and Nathan Broadhead quite evidently ahead of Jackson.

You would imagine that Jackson still has what is required to make a difference at the top-end of League One and guarantees of more regular football elsewhere could pave the way towards his summer exit.

Richard Keogh

Richard Keogh penned down a one-year deal at Portman Road when he arrived last summer and his lack of opportunities this season suggests that it might be time for the experienced defender to move on.

Kieran McKenna has previously praised the former Blackpool and Derby County defender and the impact that he has had in the dressing room but he could be seeking an exit to try and guarantee more regular chances.

A player who has undoubted ability and excellent leadership qualities, it would be a surprise if he was to continue at a club where he is on the fringes of things, unless he is tempted by a potential prospect of gaining coaching experience.

Sone Aluko

Like Keogh, Sone Aluko has seen game time decrease this season and he may feel that a summer exit is exactly what he needs.

Managing just 437 minutes this season, with injuries certainly playing somewhat of a part as to why he has barely featured, the winger may be tempted by a potential opportunity where he can expect more football.

Ipswich boss McKenna has also praised Aluko's dressing room impact but now at 34 years of age, playing regular football may emerge as the priority for the exciting winger and lead to a potential exit.