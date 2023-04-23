Ipswich Town will be aiming to extend their unbeaten run in League One to 17 games on Tuesday when they head to Oakwell to face Barnsley.

The Blues secured a third consecutive victory at this level yesterday in their meeting with Peterborough United.

Goals from Wes Burns, Conor Chaplin and Freddie Ladapo sealed all three points for Kieran McKenna's side at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Thanks to this victory, Ipswich retained second place in the league standings.

The Tractor Boys will move four points clear of their promotion rivals Sheffield Wednesday if they beat Barnsley in this upcoming fixture.

With the season edging closer to reaching a crescendo, decisions will need to made regarding the futures of some of Ipswich's players.

Here, we have decided to take a look at three individuals who are facing an uncertain situation at Portman Road.

Which Ipswich Town players are facing an uncertain future?

Richard Keogh

Richard Keogh's contract with Ipswich is set to expire in June.

If the defender is not offered fresh terms, he will become a free-agent ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

When you consider that Keogh has only made nine appearances for Ipswich in League One this season, it would not be at all surprising if he is allowed to leave Ipswich.

The 36-year-old expressed a desire to embark on a coaching career last November and thus may decide to hang up his boots in order to pursue this next step.

Idris El Mizouni

Idris El Mizouni was loaned out to Leyton Orient last year by Ipswich.

The midfielder has helped the O's secure a return to the third-tier by featuring on 39 occasions in League Two this season.

If Ipswich achieve promotion to the Championship, El Mizouni will find it difficult to force his way into the club's starting eleven due to the fact that he has only played four games at this level during his career.

With the 22-year-olds' contract set to run until 2024, Ipswich could either decide to sell him for a reasonable fee this summer or sanction a loan move to a team in League One to further his development.

What will the future hold for Rekeem Harper at Ipswich?

Another individual who is facing an uncertain situation at Ipswich is Rekeem Harper.

Signed by the Blues in 2021 from West Bromwich Albion, the midfielder would have been determined to establish himself as a key member of the club's squad.

However, after being limited to just 13 league appearances in the first half of the previous term, Harper was allowed to join Crewe Alexandra on a temporary basis.

Currently out on loan at Exeter City, Harper has failed to deliver the goods on a consistent basis this season as he is only averaging an underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.34 in League One.

With the midfielder's deal also set to run until 2024, it would be somewhat of a shock if Ipswich do not opt to move him on this summer.