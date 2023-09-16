Highlights Having recently won promotion to the EFL Championship from League One, Ipswich Town are a club on an upwards trajectory.

Ipswich Town are undoubtedly a club on an upwards trajectory.

Having been automatically promoted from League One last season, the Tractor Boys are playing in the Championship for the first time since 2018/19.

Indeed, having had four seasons down in the third tier, three of which the club did not even finish in the play-offs, Ipswich will be very keen to avoid a return.

Whichever division the club, or indeed any club, play in, though, there are always going to be players that split opinion amongst the supporters.

That is certainly no different at Portman Road.

With that in mind, below, we have identified and discussed three members of Ipswich's current squad that divide opinion amongst their fanbase.

1 Janoi Donacien

One Ipswich player that divides opinion amongst the club's fanbase is defender Janoi Donacien.

In fact, it was not that long ago that Donacien was not fancied and sent out on loan from the club, joining Fleetwood for the second half of the 2020/21 campaign.

Donacien's lifeline seemed to come in 2021/22, though, switching from a right-back to a right-sided centre-back in a back three.

As such, in the last two seasons, he has gone on to make a total of 81 league appearances.

With McKenna switching to a back four once again this season, Donacien featured at right-back again before injury and there were suggestions from parts of the Tractor Boys faithful that he's not good enough to help take the club where they want to go.

Harry Clarke looks have cemented his place on the right side of defence after returning to fitness and you wonder whether more competition could be sort in future windows.

2 Freddie Ladapo

Freddie Ladapo could also be considered another player amongst the club's playing squad that divides opinion.

The 30-year-old joined Ipswich from Rotherham last summer, and has scored 24 goals in 59 matches so far, which is a decent return.

Despite that, he is one that appears to split the Ipswich fanbase.

Ipswich Town - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Jack Taylor Peterborough United Permanent George Hirst Leicester City Permanent Cieran Slicker Man City Permanent Brandon Williams Man United Loan Dane Scarlett Tottenham Loan Omari Hutchinson Chelsea Loan Axel Tuanzebe Man United Permanent

In fact, earlier this summer when there were rumours he could depart, some sections of the fanbase felt it could be right to let him go.

Furthermore, there are question marks about just how prolific he can be at Championship level, and how often he should be getting into the side with the likes of George Hirst and Dane Scarlett hungry for minutes.

In fairness to Ladapo, though, two goals off the bench against Cardiff City recently silenced any doubters for the meantime, but how long that lasts remains to be seen.

3 Kayden Jackson

Last but not least, Kayden Jackson is a player that has proven divisive for some time now.

Although Jackson featured 38 times in League One last season, a lot of these were from the bench, with the forward playing a total of just 1235 minutes, according to Transfermarkt.

Translated to full 90 minutes, that means Jackson played the equivalent of just under 14 full matches for the Tractor Boys last campaign.

Now of course, there is always a place for squad players, but given the step-up in levels to the Championship, question marks over whether Jackson is good enough are there from some of the club's supporters - particularly given many thought he wasn't up to it in League One.

With Ipswich having plenty of attacking options at thier disposal, it will be interesting to see where and how much he features this season.