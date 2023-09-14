Highlights Ipswich Town's promotion to the Championship makes them an exciting and interesting club to manage in Football Manager 24.

Building a successful team around key players like Leif Davis, Harry Clarke, and George Hirst will be crucial for long-term success.

Balancing defensive solidity while utilizing Davis's creativity and improving Hirst's goal-scoring abilities will be important for Ipswich's progress in the game.

Ipswich Town certainly enjoyed a memorable campaign during the 2022/23 season.

After four consecutive seasons in the third-tier of English football, the Tractor Boys finally won promotion from League One, securing their long-awaited return to the Championship.

So with the Portman Road club now making their return to the second-tier, it could make them an interesting and exciting club to take charge of, in Football Manager 24.

This latest edition of one of the game is due to be released on November 6th, and will be available to play on PC, Xbox, Playstation, Nintendo Switch and Mobile, allowing you to prove your own managerial credentials.

The task of re-establishing Ipswich in the Championship after promotion last season, could certainly make them an appealing challenge to take on in this upcoming iteration of the Football Manager series.

If you are to do that, then there are certain players who could be crucial to your chances of success while trying to claim success with the Portman Road club.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at three Ipswich Town players you might want to build your team around if you choose to take charge of the Tractor Boys on Football Manager 24, right here.

Leif Davis

One intriguing challenge that could arise from managing Ipswich on Football Manager, is how to get the best out of Leif Davis.

The left-back is a key creative figure for the Tractor Boys, having provided more assists than any other player for the club last season, something that could be exploited here, although there will have to be care taken not to do so at the expense of defensive solidity.

Getting the balance right here could therefore be interesting, and potentially important long term as well, given that at 23-years-old, Davis should have time to improve to become an even more important player for your Ipswich save, before potentially bringing in some useful funds in the transfer market.

Harry Clarke

On the opposite side of defence, another important player for any potential Ipswich Town Football Manager 24 save, is Harry Clarke.

As things stand, the former Arsenal youngster is Ipswich's only senior and natural right-back option, so managing his workload and finding alternative options to ensure that you do not leave yourself short in that particular position.

At 22-years-old, Clarke is also another one with plenty of time ahead of him in his career, making his long term progress and resale value another interesting aspect of a save such as this one.

George Hirst

Goals are a key attribute of any successful side, and Hirst provided plenty of them while on loan with Ipswich to help them to promotion during the second half of last season, before making his move from Leicester permanent over the summer.

Interestingly though, the striker has previously struggled to get goals in the Championship during loan spells with Rotherham and Blackburn, so it could be interesting to see if you can get more out of him at this level with Ipswich.

Indeed, for your long-term prospects with the club, managing to do so could certainly be important, given that at 24-years-old, Hirst is quite a bit younger than Ipswich's current other permanent centre forward options such as Freddie Ladapo (30) and Kayden Jackson (29), making him the man to focus more on in the years to come.