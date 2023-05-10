The 2022-23 season will go down as the most exciting one in many a time for Ipswich Town supporters, who saw their club promoted back to the Championship after a four-year absence.

Relegated in 2019, the Tractor Boys have failed to make the play-offs in their previous three League One campaigns, but thanks to investment from the club's American consortium owners and the coaching of Kieran McKenna, they have smashed their way back to the second tier.

Whilst they may not have won the third tier title, Ipswich smashed in 101 goals and won 28 times on their way to finishing second in the standings behind Plymouth Argyle, and with how Gamechanger 20 Limited have invested in the playing squad in the last couple of years, you'd imagine that they will back McKenna with what he needs this summer.

Unfortunately though, that means some players in his current squad will fall by the wayside in the coming days and weeks - let's take a look at three individuals who have probably played their last match in a Town shirt.

Sone Aluko

An attacker who has played in the top flight of English football before for Hull City, Aluko's career has tailed off a tad with his creativity not really being there for a number of years now.

Having appeared 30 times in League One last season, the 34-year-old has only been seen 19 times in all competitions in 2022-23 but he has not featured in a match since February.

With better and more creative players in the attacking positions behind the striker, it wouldn't make much sense for the club to take up the one-year option on his contract.

Richard Keogh

Another player with a vast amount of experience in the game, Ipswich will be looking for better and probably younger than Keogh at the back next season.

Arriving at Portman Road last August off the back of a 29-match Championship season with Blackpool, Keogh signed a one-year deal at the age of 36 to add some more experience to the defence when necessary and also in the dressing room.

He's played just 16 times in all competitions and hasn't made an appearance since early February, and you'd imagine he will be on the released list of players in the near future.

Kane Vincent-Young

Vincent-Young was a full-back of real promise when he arrived at Ipswich from Colchester United in 2019, but injuries have well and truly hampered his time at the club.

He played in just one cameo outing between mid-January and the end of the season and with Harry Clarke arriving earlier on in the season on a permanent basis, it looks to have shunted him down the pecking order.

26 appearances this season in all competitions has been a decent return, but you'd expect Town to not take up the year's extension in his contract and let him move on to pastures new.