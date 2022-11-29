3 ins and 3 outs we could see at Preston North End in the January transfer window

With the Championship wide open this season, a strong January window could prove the difference between Preston North End securing a top six place and missing out.

There doesn’t seem to be a huge amount of confidence among fans that the ownership will back Ryan Lowe significantly despite the manager’s comments about looking toward the winter transfer window.

But we’re examining the moves that North End could make in the first month of 2023 and have highlighted three potential arrivals and three potential departures…

INS

Evan Ferguson

Preston desperately need to add some more forward firepower.

They’re the second-lowest scorers in the division, having found the net just 20 times in their 21 Championship games, and a recent injury to Troy Parrott leaves Lowe even shorter in terms of options.

It would be no surprise to see North End turn to the loan market to try and solve that problem – with Brighton’s Evan Ferguson linked with a Deepdale move already.

The 18-year-old striker has revealed he is open to going out on loan in January and Preston proved a good location for a Premier League marksman last January.

Cam Archer

Speaking of the top flight goalscorer that joined them in the last winter window, supporters will hope the club can tempt Cam Archer back to Deepdale for another loan move.

Football Insider has reported that a host of second tier teams are in the queue for him but could North End convince him to rejoin them?

Archer thrived at the Lancashire club in the second half of last season and after a disappointing opening to 2022/23, returning may well appeal to him.

Conor Bradley

Right wing-back is a problem position for Preston after they failed to strengthen there in the summer and Liverpool loanee Conor Bradley has been linked with a move to Deepdale already.

There have been suggestions that the Anfield outfit won’t trigger the recall clause and will opt to leave him at Bolton Wanderers instead but it would hardly be the first change of heart in a January transfer window if North End could convince them the Championship is the best place for him.

From what we’ve seen so far from Bradley at Bolton, adding four goals and four assists, he could be a real asset.

OUTS

Daniel Johnson

There’s no denying that Daniel Johnson has been an excellent servant to the Lancashire club and a phenomenal signing at just £50,000 but January could spell the end of his time at Deepdale.

Johnson has struggled for opportunities this term and with six months now left on his deal, it would make sense for North End to look to move him on and clear some space for new arrivals.

Sean Maguire

Another long-serving member of Lowe’s squad, Sean Maguire’s 10 appearances have brought no goals this term and if new attacking reinforcements are set to be drafted in then the club may look to offload him.

Maguire has been at Preston since 2017 but is set to enter the final six months of his contract and there may be interest if a cut-price deal is available.

Matthew Olosunde

It speaks volumes to how poorly Matthew Olosunde’s move to Preston has worked out that despite the well-documented injuries with depth at right wing-back, the 24-year-old has made just three appearances all season.

North End will surely be looking to strengthen Lowe’s options on the right flank when the window opens and Olosunde could depart as a result.