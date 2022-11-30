3 ins, 0 outs we could see at Derby County in the January transfer window

Derby County will be hoping they can continue their good form under Paul Warne after a shaky start.

Consistency during an injury crisis has been a revelation for Derby under Warne as they look to put solid foundations in place for a promotion push.

Things were steady at Pride Park under Liam Rosenior but they lacked aggression and the ability to convert chances and punish teams which was catching up with them. This would have no doubt prompted owner David Clowes into making a change at the club, with Warne replacing Rosenior in September.

With an unbeaten run of nine games behind them and a much-needed January transfer window coming up, it will be a pivotal time for the Rams.

With a threadbare squad at his disposal, Warne will be using the window to add to his team as he looks to mount a promotion push.

Here, we look at what might happen come January.

In: Winger

With just Tom Barkhuizen and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing as the only wingers in the squad, the team are short in a key area.

Both boast bags of experience, but Warnes’s side lack the option of rotating them meaning injuries are inevitable with the pair. Mendez-Laing is currently injured and Barkhuizen has just recovered from a long lay off and we’re not half way through the season yet.

It’s imperative that the team looks to add at least one winger to give them some much-needed depth in a team that relies heavily on crosses.

In: Right wing-back

There are no senior right-backs available at the club. It was a surprise to see them not move for one in the summer with Jason Knight being deployed there.

Sadly though, that was a waste of his ability and Korey Smith has since been doing an excellent job in that position.

The team relies on balance and the lack of it in forward areas means Warne’s side won’t be getting enough out of attacking situations in wide areas. With crosses being a must for the Derby forwards, it’s important to add a right-sided defender into the side to give Warne more options.

In: Striker

It makes sense to add an additional striker to this team.

James Collins has been in good form for Derby since Warne took over, as has David McGoldrick. However, the next pairing in line are Will Osula and Lewis Dobbin are both young, raw loanees with bags of talent, but are inconsistent as well.

Having an extra forward at Warne’s disposal will guarantee an extra stream of goals but most importantly consistency in the final third.

Zero departures

With the squad operating at a bare minimum in terms of availability, allowing anymore players to depart the club will be a bold strategy.

Every member of the first team are getting minutes, and should anyone be sold this January, it’s likely to be Krystain Bielik who is already out on loan at Birmingham City.