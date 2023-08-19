QPR are still looking to make moves before the end of the window.

The R's have had a mixed start to the season. They put in polar opposite performances in their opening game away at Watford, where they lost 4-0, and their 2-1 victory last weekend against Cardiff City.

The win on Saturday will have given Hoops fans more hope for the season ahead. But there's still some work to be done to the squad in order to keep them out of another tight relegation battle. So here are three potential incomings and outgoings we could see at Loftus Road before the 1st September deadline.

In: Tom Rogic

The creative midfielder is still a free agent after being released by West Bromwich Albion. He would bring plenty of experience, having played in many European competitions.

Rogic didn't see too much game time at Albion last season, only starting in four of his 20 appearances, but recorded a total of two goals and three assists.

He's one of the more exciting attacking midfielders that are still available on the free agent market. Even if he wasn't to be used as a starter every week, he certainly provides depth in an area that could be weakened over the next few weeks.

Out: Chris Willock

Willock has been linked with a move away from Loftus Road a lot this summer, with Football League World revealing earlier this week that Bristol City have taken a look. He's barely featured in the two games that his team have played in the league, this year, and the club would be able to get a decent fee for him.

He is a good Championship-level player and he will be a valuable asset for whoever he ends up with by September 1st but that sort of money would certainly allow QPR to add more quality and depth to one of the poorer squads in the division.

In: Jay Stansfield

Another potential move that has been well reported. QPR are said to have enquired about bringing in the young forward from Fulham. Stansfield was impressive for Exeter City last season. He scored nine and assisted seven in League One. His game time for the Premier League side is less than guaranteed so a move to the Championship for the 2023/24 season would be smart.

He'll add to QPR's goal-scoring and chance-creating capabilities. This is definitely one to keep your eye on.

Out: Joe Walsh

The 21-year-old goalkeeper was on loan at Dorking Wanderers and Maidenhead United, in the National League, last season. With the signing of Asmir Begovic, and Jordan Archer's presence in the squad, Walsh is unlikely to play much.

A loan move back to the National League, or even to a League Two club, would give him the opportunity to develop a bit more. One stumbling block for any potential loan move could be his contract situation. If QPR are looking to retain him past the end of this season, they'll probably need to extend his contract before sending him anywhere.

In: Ryan Alebiosu

Alebiosu is an Arsenal academy player that has experience in the Scottish Premiership and League One. The right-back was on loan at Kilmarnock last season where he made 23 appearances and 14 starts.

TeamTalk has reported that Alebiosu was a target for the Championship club. He would add more depth to a defence that could be worked quite hard this year.

Out: Rayan Kolli

The 18-year-old has impressed in some U21 games for the R's. With Gareth Ainsworth looking to bring in other attacking options for the first team, this year could be a good opportunity for him to gain some experience with a loan move elsewhere.