Leeds United are far from done in the transfer window with several ins and outs still to be expected.

It has not been the welcomed return to the Championship Leeds would have been hoping for - clinching an added-time equaliser against Cardiff City on the opening weekend after being 2-0 down before falling to a late defeat to Birmingham City on their travels.

A difficult task at hand for Daniel Farke, he has been without a full-strength squad to kick off the season with several outgoings happening, many already done, and a growing number of other senior figures joining the injury list.

Four signings have been brought in to soften the blow so far with an emphasis on defensive reinforcements, Karl Darlow adding competition in between the sticks while Ethan Ampadu arrives to bolster the midfield, and Sam Byram and Joe Rodon all improving the defensive positions.

Incomings so far, however, have been unable to mask the serial absence of quality throughout the squad with several key members of their Premier League run already out the door.

Top scorer Rodrigo has moved on permanently to Qatar while there has been a clear emphasis on sending other players out on loan to top-flight leagues across the continent in hopes of recouping fees. Defenders Diego Llorente, Robin Koch, Rasmus Kristensen, and Maximilian Wöber are already out of Farke's plans while the likes of Brenden Aaronson, Marc Roca, and now Jack Harrison have all found new temporary homes.

A frustrating landscape for the new boss, Farke's job in the window is not done yet as FLW take a look at some of the deals Leeds could expect to make in the coming weeks.

In: Taylor Harwood-Bellis

An experienced centre-half at Championship level, Harwood-Bellis would be an effective addition to their backline if they can fight off stiff competition. According to John Percy, the Manchester City defender is a target of Leicester and Southampton as well as Leeds in what would be a fourth loan spell to the second tier.

He was an instrumental figure in Burnley's Championship-winning campaign last season, keeping 11 clean sheets in 32 appearances for the Lancashire outfit.

In: Duk

Injury to Patrick Bamford has put a new striker at the top of the agenda while Georginio Rutter also returns to full fitness. According to Darren Witcoop, Aberdeen forward Duk is of interest to four Championship sides, including Leeds United.

The Cape Verde international scored 16 goals in the Scottish top-flight last season as the Dons finished third. At just 23, Duk offers a long-term option for the forward role while also being a quality option to lead the line for this campaign.

In: Glen Kamara

A long-standing target this summer, it will be intriguing to see if Kamara will be wearing a Leeds shirt by September. It was reported that the Whites were closing in on a £5 million deal earlier in the window, according to Football Insider but the move seemingly has not materialised.

A regular at the heart of the Rangers midfield, he has gone on to win both the league title and Scottish Cup during his time at the club while boasting international experience with Finland. If other significant departures occur in this position, it would not be a surprise to see this move happen by the end of the window.

Out: Tyler Adams

One of those departures which could trigger the Kamara Move is Tyler Adams. The USMNT international's future has been up in the air after a deal to Chelsea collapsed with AFC Bournemouth now triggering his £20 million release clause as a return to the Premier League beckons, according to Daniel Matthews of Mail Online.

A shining light in an otherwise dismal season last year for Leeds, the 24-year-old provided much-needed energy at the base of the midfield and certainly gained admirers in his 24 top-flight appearances. However, it has been reported by Phil Hay of the Athletic that he remains in training with Leeds meaning a move to the South Coast is unlikely to be imminent.

Out: Wilfried Gnonto

Another star in the Leeds ranks, 19-year-old Wilfried Gnonto is another expected departure from Elland Road with the player currently training separately from the squad.

The Italian grabbed the headlines in his debut Premier League season with his dazzling pace and dribbling proving to be a serious threat to top-flight defenders. He registered six goal contributions in 24 games, but his time in West Yorkshire is likely to be cut short after just one season.

It has been reported that Everton have made several bids for the player, according to Simon Jones of Mail Online, but is yet to make the move to Merseyside.

Out: Luis Sinisterra

Another player training away from the first-team squad is Colombian star Luis Sinisterra. Scoring five times in 19 appearances last season upon his arrival from Feyenoord, it looks like the winger will not be plying his trade in the Championship this season.

While Leeds clarify his contract situation, he has also been removed from the first-team picture with a move away likely to materialise later this window.

Speaking in the pre-match press conference, Farke said to Leeds Live: "With Luis Sinisterra it's a different situation. There is no exit clause and we've made it clear that we won't sell Willy. With Luis it's different, he has an exit clause and there were some open question marks.

"Until everything is sorted from a legal point of view, he won't train with the group as he can't focus on training. It seems it'll be sorted quickly."